 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Entertainment 7.2.2020 03:59 pm

Unlock your imagination with Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’

Hayden Horner
PREMIUM!
Unlock your imagination with Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’

'Locke & Key'. Picture: Netflix

Be sure to tune in to Netflix tonight for the season premiere of this new series, which has been 10 years in the making.

Adapted from the award-winning and totally unputdownable six-volume graphic novel series written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key finally hits the Netflix streaming channel today. And if the trailers are anything to go by, this series is going to be every bit as engrossing as the Eisner award-winning books. If you don’t already know, development of the series into a live-action version has been a somewhat sketchy one. Over the past decade or so, the idea had been passed around like a foster kid whose potential everyone recognised and yet did not have the resources...
Related Stories
Matilda the musical is coming to Netflix 4.2.2020
‘The Crown’ bowing out after fifth season 3.2.2020
Netflix to release remake of ‘Pokémon: The First Movie’ 31.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.