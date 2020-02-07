Big Cat Month: Nature’s fiercest felines roar onto screens

Now in its 10th year, Big Cat Month 2020 will feature a premiere every Sunday in February at 6pm.

Featuring surprising behaviours and courageous stories of big cats around the world, National Geographic Wild shines a spotlight on these majestic creatures.

With visually stunning and powerful stories from around the world, get closer than ever before to lions, tigers, cheetahs, panthers and more as you share in their triumphs, defeats and epic struggles to survive.

“Few animals command as much fascination and adoration as big cats, yet they are under threat in many ways.

“We hope that this year’s Big Cat Month will not only inspire people by showcasing their remarkable lives, but also serve as a reminder of the pressing need to protect these creatures,” said Evert van der Veer, vice president of Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa.

More than a television event, Big Cat Month is an extension of the Big Cats Initiative, a long-term commitment by the National Geographic Society to halt the decline of big cats in the wild.

Here’s what to expect:

The Real Black Panther

Premieres Sunday, 9 February

There’s a new challenger in the Kabini Forest of India, one unlike all leopards that came before him. This is the story of Saya, the real black panther, and his rise to power.

India’s Wild Leopards

Premieres Sunday, 16 February

Follow wildlife cameraman Sandesh Kadur into some of India’s most challenging and isolated regions on his mission to discover the secretive lives of India’s Secret Leopards.

Lion Brothers: Cubs to Kings

Premieres Sunday, 23 February

With his brother’s help, Mtima faces the trials of life and learns the true meaning of power and leadership to become the King he’s always dreamed he’d be.

For more information on the Big Cats Initiative and how you can get involved visit NatGeoBigCats.org

