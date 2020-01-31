DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small to host live event this April

Along with the official announcement of their first massive live production taking place this April, “Scorpion Kings” will today drop a full-length album for their fans.

Scorpion Kings is a musical duo made up of DJing, producing and songwriting talent in the form of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

The pair are at the forefront of a recently developed musical movement called Amapiano. The genre dominated airwaves and party playlists alike all throughout 2019.

They first collaborated in July last year when they released their first album titled Scorpion Kings. This was followed by projects named Piano Hub and the Return of the Scorpion Kings which debuted amid much fanfare.

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe – popularly known by his stage name DJ Maphorisa – is a man that is no stranger to the South African music industry. Not only was he a part of the popular South African house group Uhuru, he also has production credits on the projects of many notable artists including the likes of Drake, Black Coffee, Major Lazer, Kwesta, Sjava, Mafikizolo, Shekhinah.

His partner in music, Kabelo Motha – also known as Kabza De Small – started his DJ career in 2009 specialising in Afro-infused House and EDM and got much attention after releasing his two hit songs Amabele Shaya and Mshove. This instantly gained him the title “King Of Amapiano” amongst the local fans.

The pair’s first album was certified Diamond by RISA and featured hit songs such as Amantombazane with Samthing Soweto, Vula Vala with Nokwazi and Vigro Deep. After the release of the album, the duo did a three-month tour of the album all over South Africa.

With no plans on slowing down, in October 2019 they released the Piano Hub EP.

Thereafter, in November 2019 following the amazing success of Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small released the follow up to Piano Hub, The Return Of Scorpion Kings just in time for December.

The album features vocals and contributions from artists such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Busiswa, Mlindo The Vocalist, Semi Tee, Miano, Kammu, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Mi Casa and Hugh Masekela.

The duo has now partnered with one of SA’s leading event organisers, Glen21 Entertainment, to host their first live concert “Scorpion Kings Live” at Sun Arena in Pretoria in April.

The 3-hour long, first-of-its-kind curated show in Pretoria will feature live performances from a string of talented artists to be announced closer to the show.

And just to thanks their fans for the ongoing support, they will be releasing a new album during the course of today on Apple Music. The album, named after their upcoming event, will also be available on Spotify and Deezer over the next few days. It will feature SA favourites Samthing Soweto, Cassper Nyovest, Vyno Miller, Aymos, and Howard to name a few.

Tickets for the LIVE show are on sale now at ticketpros.co.za or any Ticket Pro outlet including any Super Spar or selected Jet, Edgars and CNA stores nationwide. Prices range from R150 to R490.

Event information: Scorpions Kings Live

Venue: Sun Arena, Times Square in Pretoria

Date: Saturday, 11 April

Time: 8pm

