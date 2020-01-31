Celebs expecting babies in 2020

2019 proved to have been a very busy year for some local and international celebrities. With that being said, we are expecting a couple of babies in 2020 and we can’t wait to meet them all.

Here is a list of our favourite local and international celebrities bringing some little humans into the world this year.

Takkies

Rocking Heels Creator Takkies announced her pregnancy last Christmas with a family photo.

Cassie

Singer, actress, and model Cassie recently gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Frankie Stone Fine. Her recent maternity photos were so gorgeous.

Sphelele Mak

Siphelele Mak, Itumeleng Khune’s wife is expecting a baby in 2020. Siphelele and Khune tied the knot in November last year and will be expecting their first baby together.

Ciara

Dancer and singer Ciara announced her pregnancy in an epic beach photo. She is having her third baby, but second with husband Russell Wilson.

Rolene Strauss

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss is looking gorgeous with her baby bump. Rolene is expecting her 2nd baby, and according to her recent post, has no idea how long she is still going to be pregnant.

Slikour and Melissa Metane

Hip hop veteran Slikour and his wife Melissa are expecting their first baby together. These two tied the knot in 2017, and are now expecting a child Melissa shared on her Instagram as her love in human form.

Kelan Lutz

Actor Kelan Lutz, who played the role of Emmett Kullen in the Twilight series, is expecting a baby with wife Brittany Gonzales.

