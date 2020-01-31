Celebs expecting babies in 2020

2019 proved to have been a very busy year for some local and international celebrities. With that being said, we are expecting a couple of babies in 2020 and we can’t wait to meet them all.
Here is a list of our favourite local and international celebrities bringing some little humans into the world this year.
Takkies
Rocking Heels Creator Takkies announced her pregnancy last Christmas with a family photo.
Bump Update: I’m loving my beautiful body and appreciate all the changes it needs to go through to grow life. This pregnancy is not the same as my first but I’m taking each day as it comes. I must say being pregnant with a toddler running around is a workout on its own but besides that I’ve been exercising and doing home workouts. I’m still plant based and I’m fueling my body with all that it needs including loads of water. A few changes are that my bump is bigger second time round, growing hair in new random places????, my tail bone is on fire sooner than expected and my first trimester was a bit traumatic. ( Check out my YouTube channel to see what happened – Link in bio) __________________________________________ #loveyourbeautifulbody #pregnancy #bumpupdate #pregnant #bodypositive #secondtrimester #fitpregnancy #fitmom #babyno2
Cassie
Singer, actress, and model Cassie recently gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Frankie Stone Fine. Her recent maternity photos were so gorgeous.
In my final days of pregnancy (yes days! Finally! ????), my mind has been all over the place with thoughts and questions on becoming a first time mom. I’ve personally found comfort in meeting and sharing my experiences with other moms which is why I’m so thankful to have discovered @peanut – it’s helped me see that I’m not alone in all of these wandering thoughts. The app introduces you to like-minded women nearby who are at a similar stage in life. It’s designed to help you find support in areas that you might be questioning and learn from one another. I love the sense of community that @Peanut provides for women and it is a reminder that we're not alone in this process. Be sure to check it out! #peanutapp #ad
Sphelele Mak
Siphelele Mak, Itumeleng Khune’s wife is expecting a baby in 2020. Siphelele and Khune tied the knot in November last year and will be expecting their first baby together.
Ciara
Dancer and singer Ciara announced her pregnancy in an epic beach photo. She is having her third baby, but second with husband Russell Wilson.
Rolene Strauss
Former Miss World Rolene Strauss is looking gorgeous with her baby bump. Rolene is expecting her 2nd baby, and according to her recent post, has no idea how long she is still going to be pregnant.
Slikour and Melissa Metane
Hip hop veteran Slikour and his wife Melissa are expecting their first baby together. These two tied the knot in 2017, and are now expecting a child Melissa shared on her Instagram as her love in human form.
Kelan Lutz
Actor Kelan Lutz, who played the role of Emmett Kullen in the Twilight series, is expecting a baby with wife Brittany Gonzales.
Thanks for being the best travel buddy ever! To infinity and beyond my love @brittanylynnlutz Merry Christmas and Happy New Years from fantastic Fiji! Ps… who can guess what I’m holding in my hand in this photo…????????? #Repost @brittanylynnlutz ・・・ Christmas postcard from paradise ????☀️ I had mixed emotions about being away ON Christmas this year but I gotta say, some alone time, sun and vitamin sea is exactly what we needed! We wish you all an amazing end of the year and are believing 2020 is going to be incredible for you and your loved ones! ❤️????
