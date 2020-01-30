Neflix releases trailer for first African original series ‘Queen Sono’ starring Pearl Thusi

South Africa is in celebratory mood today after Neftlix finally released the much-awaited trailer for Pearl Thusi’s Queen Sono.

The action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life. The series was created by director, Kagiso Lediga and executive producer Tamsin Andersson.

Pearl Thusi will star as Queen Sono, with the character having been created with her in mind. Thusi is also known for her performance in the romantic dramedy, Catching Feelings.

Netflix’s Erik Barmack said in a statement: “We are excited to be working with Kagiso and Pearl to bring the story of Queen Sono to life, and we expect it to be embraced by our South African users and global audiences alike.”

Lediga added: “We are delighted to create this original series with Netflix, and are super excited by their undeniable ability to take this homegrown South African story to a global audience. We believe Queen Sono will kick the door open for more awesome stories from this part of the world.”

The series premieres on 28 February.

Watch the trailer below:

