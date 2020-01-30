Entertainment 30.1.2020 03:52 pm

Billie Eilish to perform at 2020 Academy Awards

AFP Relaxnews
Billie Eilish poses backstage with her five Grammys during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

The singer’s performance at the Oscars will take place just two weeks after she swept five awards at the 62nd Grammys.

The 18-year-old sensation will take the stage of Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for the first time on February 9.

Details about what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences billed as a “special performance” are still scarce at this point, although it marks the second year in a row that a multiple Grammy-winner is booked for cinema’s biggest night.

Last year, country superstar Kacey Musgraves made a quick appearance on the Oscars stage to introduce a performance of “Original Best Song” nominee “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch.

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Bette Midler and Queen with Adam Lambert also performed at the 91st Academy Awards, of which Kendrick Lamar and SZA previously opted out for logistics reasons.

Eilish’s performance at the Oscars will take place just two weeks after she swept five awards at the 62nd Grammys, becoming the youngest artist in history to win the “Big Four” (Album of the Year, New Artist, Record and Song of the Year).

Earlier this January, it was confirmed that the pop iconoclast will write and record the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, which will hit cinemas in the UK on April 2 and April 10 in the US.

The yet-untitled song could be a contender for Best Original Song at next year’s 93rd annual Academy Awards, as Adele’s “Skyfall” and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” both did in the past decade.

Eilish is not the only musician who will get the 2020 Oscars swinging.

Elton John, Randy Newman, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Betz and Idina Menzel will all take the stage of the Dolby Theatre to perform the nominees for Best Original Song award, including “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman.

