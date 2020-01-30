Entertainment 30.1.2020 12:53 pm

Radio 2000 listeners complain about Phat Joe’s absence

Citizen reporter
Phat Joe.

Listeners have been left wondering what has happened to the host.

Radio 2000 listeners have taken to social media to voice their frustration over Phat Joe’s absence from the airwaves.

Real name Majota Nkambule, Phat Joe hosts the Phat Joe and the Family show daily from 6am to 9am with Lonwabo Nkohla and Nonala Tose, though his absence has been noticed by those who normally tune in to listen to him.

It has been a bumpy road for his fans after he was taken off air for three weeks for making homophobic comments last year.

He said at the time: “I don’t understand why they (gays) can’t accept that it’s difficult for most people to accept their lifestyle.”

His listeners celebrated when he was brought back on air. It’s unclear what’s keeping him away from the mike right now.

