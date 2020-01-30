Radio 2000 listeners complain about Phat Joe’s absence

Radio 2000 listeners have taken to social media to voice their frustration over Phat Joe’s absence from the airwaves.

Real name Majota Nkambule, Phat Joe hosts the Phat Joe and the Family show daily from 6am to 9am with Lonwabo Nkohla and Nonala Tose, though his absence has been noticed by those who normally tune in to listen to him.

We are not being taken seriously here. @Radio2000ZA your breakfast show sucks. Change the team in April. #PhatJoeAndTheFamily — "The Process" (@thabiso_sepeng) January 30, 2020

Phat Joe is always absent and leaves The Family to run his own show. Am done listening to this show! #PhatJoeAndTheFamily — French Roulette (@Disciplinerian) January 30, 2020

Is PhatJoe contracted to only work two times a week on this show? Guy is always absent on his own show. #PhatJoeAndTheFamily — zakithi (@zethiza) January 30, 2020

Hai but Phat Joe wa lofa maan!!! Noh!!! — Mr Mashiya (@SizeMac) January 30, 2020

Phat Joe is very good with this radio thing but he's never on ???????? — MartinGucci (@Martin_sarila) January 30, 2020

Deep, deep down I miss #JustIce's Educational and Entertaining Breafast show on @Radio2000ZA????????. #PhatJoe does this Breakfast through correspondence, today he is in, the next 4 days nowhere to be seen! They've turned it into some Hollywood Gosip show????????. #Radio2000 — Philani Sikho (@SikhoPhilani) January 30, 2020

@Radio2000ZA what’s up ka Phat Joe? One moment he is in the next he is not or he jumps in late ????????‍♂️ Dintshang — Mushavhi (@LJRasi) January 29, 2020

It has been a bumpy road for his fans after he was taken off air for three weeks for making homophobic comments last year.

He said at the time: “I don’t understand why they (gays) can’t accept that it’s difficult for most people to accept their lifestyle.”

His listeners celebrated when he was brought back on air. It’s unclear what’s keeping him away from the mike right now.

