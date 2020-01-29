Final call for SAMA26 submissions

The three-month window call to enter the South African Music Awards (Sama26) that started in November 2019, comes to an end at midnight on Friday. Music eligible for consideration must have been released between 1 February 2019 and 31 January 2020.

As part of the innovation which was introduced in SAMA25, a four-track EP will continue to be recognised as fitting for SAMA categories including the top 5 – Album of the Year, Male or Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Duo/Group of the Year. The Best Kwaito Album category has also been reinstated.

Following the submission of entries, the SAMA office will verify eligibility before handing over to the select team of judges made up of industry experts, media personalities and stakeholders in music for scoring. The nominees will then be announced ahead of the grand and glittering award ceremony later in the year.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “As we head towards the final curtain call we expect more entries from our hardworking musicians who are worthy of a SAMA consideration. The SAMAs remain the premium and long-standing music award ceremony in the country. After our milestone 25th-year celebration last year, we anticipate an even bigger 26th gathering. I urge all musicians not to hold back and to submit their works, the SAMAs are here to honour them.”

