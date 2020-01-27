Bridget Masinga’s Kaya FM show comes to an end

After almost four years on the Home of the Afropolitan, Bridget Masinga bids farewell to Kaya FM as her show comes to an end in January 2020.

Masinga started her career on YFM and went on to become one of the most recognisable voices on the airwaves.

Masinga first joined Kaya FM in 2016 where she hosted a weekly arts-focused show. In 2017, she moved into the midday slot and so the B-Side with Bridget Masinga was born.

According to Kaya FM, the show has since has grown into a favourable lifestyle show exploring the latest arts and cultural trends while tapping into the zeitgeist of our times.

“With an extensive career in radio, Bridget has contributed largely to our vision as a station with a show that has grown to truly epitomise the Afropolitan lifestyle. We wish her the best in all her future endeavours, which will be nothing short of fantastic,” said Kaya FM’s Chief Content Officer Neil Johnson.

Kaya FM will replace the B-Side with a new show starting in March 2020 and the show’s host will be announced in due course.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

