Boyz II Men return to SA in 2020

Following up on their successful sold-out Toni Braxton tour, event promoters Glen 21 Entertainment have set their sights on bringing international supergroup Boyz II Men back to the country this April.

The two-city tour will include shows in Pretoria and Cape Town respectively.

Celebrating more than 25 years of timeless hits, Boyz II Men remain one of the truly iconic Rn’B groups in music history. Having redefined popular Rn’B, the group continues to create hits that appeal to fans across all generations.

No strangers to South Africa, Boyz II Men have proven to be a firm favourite in the country, having last visited in 2015.

With soulful ballads including End of the Road, I’ll Make Love to You and Motownphilly, the trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling Rn’B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold worldwide.

Their list of accolades includes four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

The tour kicks off in Pretoria on 9 April at the Sun Arena followed by the Cape Town leg at the Grand Arena, GrandWest Casino on 13 April. Limited tickets for the seated concert are available at Ticketpro and Super Spar nationwide now with prices ranging between R290 to R1750.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

