Controversial ‘Love Island’ contestant quits show filming in SA

The season of Love Island being filmed in South Africa has claimed its first evictee.

The winter edition of the popular reality show premiered in the UK on Sunday, 12 January.

Twelve new contestants entered the villa in Cape Town, and after just three days one has thrown in the towel.

According to BBC News, Ollie Williams quit the show after coming to the realisation that he is still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

The 23-year-old split from Laura Nofer in 2019 after 18 months of dating.

About his reasons for leaving the show, Ollie said: “I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else. I have to follow my heart in this scenario, and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,” reports the publication.

Ollie’s short time on the dating show was marred in controversy after pictures of him allegedly trophy hunting emerged online.

SkyNews reports that over 200 complaints against him were lodged at Ofcom the UK’s TV regulatory watchdog.

A petition to have him removed from the show was created on Change.Org by Amey C.

It reads: “He has proudly posed with an array of dead endangered animals including warthog and water buffalos among other animals he killed in Africa in order to promote his hunting business, Cornish Sporting Agency.”

To date, it has been signed by over 40 000 people.

Channel24

