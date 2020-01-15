Bonang Matheba invited to speak at Twitter Conference in Texas

Queen of all things social media Bonang “Queen B*” Matheba, set tongues wagging once again on Wednesday after she was seen rubbing shoulders with Co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey in Houston, Texas.

Matheba is in the other Queen B, Beyonce’s home town because she was invited to speak at #OneTeam 2020 Conference moderated by Twitter’s Head of Social Strategy and Operations, Alphonzo Terrel, alongside fellow panellists author, Shea Serrano, and actress and media personality, Jameela Jamil.

According to a press release by the social media platform, #OneTeam 2020 is about bringing together powerful voices, who are real, authentic and impactful on Twitter.

“It is such an honour to be in a room with unique and great voices who shape powerful conversations that are important and interesting. This has definitely given me a new perspective on connecting with people all around the world,” said Matheba in a statement.

She has been on a whirlwind tour over the past year, speaking extensively about her success on social media after winning numerous international awards for her online influence, including the recent E-Entertainment People’s Choice Awards for African Influencer of the Year.

Her phenomenal reach via Twitter, including media traction, includes an enviable following of 3.8 million followers.

Last year, Dorsey indicated he will return to Africa mid-2020 saying, “Africa will define the future”.

