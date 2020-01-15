Bonang Matheba invited to speak at Twitter Conference in Texas

Queen of all things social media Bonang “Queen B*” Matheba, set tongues wagging once again on Wednesday after she was seen rubbing shoulders with Co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey in Houston, Texas.
Within! https://t.co/YWNnMbZxtr
— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 15, 2020
Matheba is in the other Queen B, Beyonce’s home town because she was invited to speak at #OneTeam 2020 Conference moderated by Twitter’s Head of Social Strategy and Operations, Alphonzo Terrel, alongside fellow panellists author, Shea Serrano, and actress and media personality, Jameela Jamil.
According to a press release by the social media platform, #OneTeam 2020 is about bringing together powerful voices, who are real, authentic and impactful on Twitter.
“It is such an honour to be in a room with unique and great voices who shape powerful conversations that are important and interesting. This has definitely given me a new perspective on connecting with people all around the world,” said Matheba in a statement.
She has been on a whirlwind tour over the past year, speaking extensively about her success on social media after winning numerous international awards for her online influence, including the recent E-Entertainment People’s Choice Awards for African Influencer of the Year.
— jack ???????????? (@jack) January 15, 2020
Her phenomenal reach via Twitter, including media traction, includes an enviable following of 3.8 million followers.
Last year, Dorsey indicated he will return to Africa mid-2020 saying, “Africa will define the future”.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.