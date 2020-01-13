Charlize Theron gets Oscar nomination

Nominations got under way Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards, with “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and “1917” expected to lead the pack in a crowded race.

The ceremony — the climax of Hollywood’s awards season — will be held on February 9.

Todd Phillips’s “Joker,” a dark, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, on Monday topped the Oscar nominations with 11.

“The Irishman,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” were tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.

The nominated movies, actors and filmmakers were being unveiled in a pre-dawn announcement, with industry watchers placing “Once Upon a Time” — buoyed by a strong showing at the Golden Globes — in pole position for best film.

Below are the nominees:

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Kathy Bates “Richard Jewell”

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best foreign language film

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

“Honeyland” (North Macedonia)

“Les Miserables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Best picture

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

