Isidingo’s Motlatsi Mafatshe wishes SABC 3 supported the show the way ‘other channels support their best performers’

The actor behind the popular Sechaba Moloi character on SABC 3 soapie Isidingo has called out the channel in a heartfelt post shared on his Instagram page.

According to the open letter penned by Motlatsi Mafatshe, he does not believe that the show should be canned as per the channel’s plans for 2020.

Unconfirmed rumours of the show’s cancellation did the rounds for months last year, even prompting fans to set up petitions in an effort to save the show.

News of the cancellation was then confirmed by SABC 3 in early December 2019, stating that after 21 years on-air, the final episode of the show will air on Thursday, March 12 2020.

“The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors which includes poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment.

“The organisation was faced with no option but to review the performance of all programmes on the channel that are not performing and to ensure that the channel’s content is competitive and commercially viable,” said Mr David Makubyane, SABC Acting Group Executive: Television.

However, Mafatshe did not seem to accept the reasoning given by the channel.

“Isidingo as a show was and is not only reaching a different group of people but rather created its own LSM and niche, it has constantly broken the rules and redefined them,” wrote Mafatshe.

“Isidingo stands above the rest. That’s my truth and I’m sticking to it. Popularism doesn’t necessarily mean great production, performances or content. I also wished SABC 3 supported us. Like other channels support their shows, because when the show was supported by the channel, we were cooking as a collective,” he added.

Read his full open letter below:

“The best RSA soapie ever produced.

I grew up dreaming to be a part of this show because of the quality of actors this show produced and more than anything the level of storytelling that wasn’t only not for black people but the entire nation.

Little did I know that it was actually also airing across the continent and the globe. #Isidingo as a show was and is not only reaching a different group of people but rather created its own LSM and niche, it has constantly broken the rules and redefined them.

From the crew to the production, from the cast to story. From the catering to abomama aba cleanayo… Always driven by passion and love for what we do, not Ego. Professionalism beyond measure. Ask anybody who’s been there or worked there. The systems run like clockwork and are in check. Way better than most of our other favourite shows and productions.

@isidingo_ stands above the rest. That’s my truth and I’m sticking to it. Popularism doesn’t necessarily mean great production, performances or content.

I also wished @sabc3 supported us. Like other channels support their shows, because when the show was supported by the channel, we were cooking as a collective.

Well support, sabotage or no support we are still the number 1, number 2 and 3 most-watched on @sabc3 and the rest that aren’t “canned” start from number 4 going down.

Let’s call a spade a spade….. @isidingo_ is and will always be a leader of the pack.

Majority of all the department heads, directors, producers, actors, writers who are doing great in the industry, ask them they come from this institution. And the future of the industry needs this school.

Please don’t destroy a working system. Don’t burn the college we ought to learn from…. Don’t sacrifice the mother, the children will go astray.

You said #thestageisyoursownit

Would you please not destroy it….

Spread the love #Thando And thank you to our loyal fans and global fans. In fact we don’t have fans. We have family….. Salute @isidingo_world”

