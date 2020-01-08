SAMA organisers bring back Best Kwaito Album category

While the call to entry for this year’s SAMA26 kicks into full gear, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) is pleased to announce changes in the following categories:

The Best Kwaito Album category will return to replace the Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano category, which caused quite the uproar among music lovers and industry insiders alike.

As a result, Gqom and Amapiano will now fall under the kwaito umbrella as sub-genres.

Additionally, the Music Video of the Year Award will now become a public voted category like the Record of the Year Award.

“This will afford fans a chance to make their voices heard when it comes to the music video that got them entertained in the last year,” explained RiSA in a statement, before adding that the award would be given to the artist (and not the video’s producer, as is the case in other categories or awards shows).

“On the technical side, a newly minted category, Best Produced Music Video has been introduced. It honours directors and producers of music videos. Music videos are storytelling tools and are aligned to the message of the song. Directors and producers put much effort in ensuring that a brilliant quality music video that captures the desired outcome from the audience is made,” explained RiSA.

‘The reconfiguration of these awards is a part of a continuing exercise to keep the SAMAs relevant and a proper reflection of the trends and direction our music is taking. We still urge musicians to submit their entries for SAMA26 consideration. There is no bigger platform to honour and recognise local music talent across the spectrum than the SAMA,” commented RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

To enter, interested parties can visit: samusicawards.co.za

Entries are open between November 1, 2019, and January 31 2020.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.