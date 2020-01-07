DJ pH returns to headline the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate afterparty for fourth year

Described by organisers as an epic flourish to the highlight of the Cape’s horseracing and summer social calendar, the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate (LQP) Racing Festival will return to Cape Town’s Kenilworth Racecourse once again to kick off the year’s social calendar.

With its signature blue and white theme, the event has always been synonymous with the fashion of the times and has cemented itself as a distinctive social gathering where the toast of the town go to see and be seen.

“As the oldest horse race in South Africa, the Queen’s Plate provides a microcosm to view the dynamic changes in fashion from its inception to its contemporary incarnation,” explained organisers in a statement.

“Since the very first race run in 1861 the fashion standard was set by Queen Victoria, whose influence was such that when she wore a white wedding dress to marry Prince Albert in 1840, sparked a tradition that is still followed around the world today.”

They have kept in that tradition with their continued emphasis on elegance – even going so far as to award attendees “the LQP Best Dressed” (Lady and Gentleman) and the “Best Hat” (Lady) competition.

Up for grabs this year are a “trip for two to London, England to attend the Qatar Glorious Goodwood Racing Festival as well as gifts from world-renowned Jeweler and accessory house, Cartier and L’Ormarins Brut”.

Festivities will once again take place over two days, starting with an elegant Garden Party to celebrate summer with jazz, bubbles and the LQP’s eight-race card, featuring the Western Cape’s premier fillies’ sprint, the Grade 2 Cartier Sceptre Stakes.

This will be followed by a 10 race card the next day featuring what organisers call their “festival highlight,” the Grade 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate where South Africa’s finest thoroughbreds will vie for the coveted Queen’s Plate silver salver – R1.5 million in prize money and a chance to secure their place in history.

All that will be topped off by the LQP Racing Festival afterparty headlined by renowned DJ pH (Phind’Gcobe Madubela) who returns to take the party to new heights for the fourth year in a row.

We recently spoke to the Metro FM host and Live AMP VJ who is also a SA Hip-Hop Awards winner in Best DJ of the Year category to find out what he has planned for LQP attendees.

Citizen: Horseracing events have always been seen as a very prestigious and almost stiff type of event given their links to old money. Now that they have become more accessible to people from all walks of life, how would you say hip-hop music and other modern genres fit into the social/party aspect of these events?

pH: “People want to party! Once the formalities of the event are out of the way just want to party. Hip-hop as a genre has dominated for years and when it comes to unwinding, people just want to enjoy the genre.”

Citizen: Additionally, many have said the Cape Town and Joburg party scenes are very different – as a chief party starter, what would you say about this?

pH: “You have people from different backgrounds. I’m just catering to people from different backgrounds who want to party.”

Citizen: Does that difference impact how you compile your sets for each city (and other cities)?

pH: “No it doesn’t. I work with the vibe in front of me. No night is the same, no party is the same, moods are different, vibes are different every single night so each night is catered for differently.”

Citizen: What kind of vibe are you thinking of creating for the LQP party/parties?

pH: “I just feed off energy. This is the fourth year I’m doing it and generally people just wanna have fun.”

Citizen: What, in your opinion, is the song of the summer?

pH: “Depends who’s asking, but again… there’s never, for me, one particular song that does it. I’d be lying to say it’s one particular song.”

Citizen: Will you be betting your money on any horses at the main event?

pH: “I’m not much of a gambler, I’ve never partaken but maybe I’ll try myself out this year.”

Prior to pH hitting the decks, DJ Crew from Roastin’ Records with play the opening set and take LQP attendees on a journey from traditional African Jives to futuristic electronic beats, Hip-Hop, House and everything in between.

