UK reality TV star dragged by Cassper Nyovest after tweeting about coming to SA ‘jungle’

UK television personality Charlotte Crosby is one of the contestants on the upcoming season of Australian reality television show ‘I’m a Celebrity get Me out of Here’.

She has been met with criticism on Twitter after tweeting about going to the “South African jungle” and saying she was looking forward to seeing her “jungle buddies”.

“Amasimba!!!! What Jungle wena Charlotte ? Come correct!!!! Africa is not jungle!!!!” responded rapper Cassper Nyovest.

‘Mr Fill Up’ was not, however, the only person who took exception to Crosby tweeting about the SA “jungle”.

A tweet from US film producer and media personality Tariq Nasheeed had received over 200 retweets and 600 likes at the time of publication.

“I have been all over South Africa, and I have never seen anything that even remotely looks like a ‘jungle’ over there. So what is she talking about?” he tweeted.

Several Twitter users also picked up on Crosby’s use of the term. However, Twitter user Voice of Reason (@OzalwauMaMnguni) pointed out that Crosby did not seem to be using the term “jungle” to describe South Africa.

The format of the show sees a group of celebrities living together in a “jungle camp” with few creature comforts.

The show always takes place in a constructed “jungle”, which in this season happens to be situated in South Africa.

“Context and lack of reading lost all of us. So, she is coming here for a program called #IAmACelebrity. In that program they put celebrities in a jungle and make them do all sorts of things. This time they’re doing it in a [South African] ‘Jungle'”, he tweeted.

“They call things differently, we say bush/forest, they say Jungle. It’s the same thing. I believe every country has a ‘jungle’. Go easy on another child, she wasn’t being disrespectful at all! Jungle people are fellow contestants, not us. Easy tigers…” he added in another tweet.

