‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ comes to Lifetime Africa

Following the groundbreaking Emmy nominated, Critic’s Choice Award and MTV Award winning explosive documentary series, Lifetime (DStv131) unravels more to the saga with Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning airing every Sunday, starting January 26 at 8:50pm.

In this follow-up new survivors come forward, we also feature interviews and commentary from investigative journalist and author Jim DeRogatis, music industry insiders Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles and Jimmy Maynes, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, comedian and host W. Kamau Bell, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, radio personality Angela Yee, cultural critic Jamilah Lemieux, and state’s attorney for Cook County Kimberly M. Foxx, women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred and more.

They offer insights into the ever-growing case of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges in the United States.

The full story will be available on DStv from Sunday, January 26, at 8:50pm, followed by episode two at 9:45pm. Episodes 3 and 4 will air on Sunday, February 2, at 8:50pm and 9:45pm and the final 90-minute episode will air on Sunday 09 February at 8:50pm.

In the days following the debut of Surviving R. Kelly earlier this year, vital conversations erupted throughout the world. The documentary series was seen by over 26.8 million people and sparked world-wide conversation. #MuteRKelly activists were galvanised to protest for R. Kelly’s record label to drop him. Public outcry ensured the survivors would not be ignored and more women came forward with allegations of abuse.

Seven weeks after the debut of the docuseries, the Cook County attorney’s office indicted the R&B singer on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving alleged four victims and spanning over a decade. Then in July 2019, R. Kelly was arrested on charges including child pornography and kidnapping, facing a total of 18 federal charges.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning is executive produced by Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels of Kreativ Inc; dream hampton; Tamra Simmons; Maria Pepin; and Brie Miranda Bryant who executive produces for Lifetime. Sudi Khosropur is co-executive producer.

