Netflix shows to watch in January 2020

Netflix’s New Year’s resolution is to bring SA the best content that can be found.

And with the release of new seasons of hugely popular shows such as the third season of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, season two of I Am a Killer, Titans and Sex Education, it’s clear Netflix is making sure their viewers enter the new decade with a bang.

We are all already really super stoked about today’s release of The Witcher. It’s this year’s biggest fantasy action series about Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavil of Superman fame) who is a genetically enhanced human with special powers, trained to slay monsters.

However, to make sure those of us with extended annual leave are never bored, Netflix is also serving up these new and renewed streaming gems:

Messiah (January 1)

CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption by performing miracles. Geller must race to unravel the mystery of whether he really is a divine entity or a deceptive con artist.

As the story unfolds, multiple perspectives are interwoven, including that of an Israeli intelligence officer (Tomer Sisley), a Texas preacher (John Ortiz) and his daughter (Stefania LaVie Owen), a Palestinian refugee (Sayyid El Alami) and the journalist (Jane Adams) who covers the story.

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (January 2)

Attraction. Fantasies. Fertility. Discover the ins and outs of sex in this fun and informative series narrated by singer-actress Janelle Monáe.

Titans: Season 2 (January 10)

Things have changed. Robin and the Titans aren’t the same group of outcasts they used to be, and neither are their enemies.

I Am a Killer: Season 2 (January 10)

Season two of the documentary series features death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving a first-hand account of their crimes.

AJ and the Queen (January 10)

RuPaul stars in this outrageous series as a down-on-her-luck drag queen travelling across America in a van with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (January 15)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two women reinventing their lives in this funny and honest series, now returning for season six.

Sex Education: Season 2 (January 17)

Sex. It’s on teenage minds. It’s messing with their heads. And this kid is the least likely sexpert in the schoolyard. The teen series returns for season two.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (January 24)

Kiernan Shipka returns as the half-witch Sabrina in part three of this teen horror series based on Archie comics.

