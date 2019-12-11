‘Frozen 2’ debuts with over R13 million at SA box office

This past weekend, December 6-8 2019, cinema-going audiences across the country felt the warmth and lit up the local box office, flocking to see the much-anticipated next adventure of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 and, in so doing, delivered the film to the top of the box office – and into the record books.

With over 150,000 attendances, the film debuted with over R13 million over the weekend, making Frozen 2 the biggest ever opening for an animated release in South African box office history.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 poses the question: Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown, to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom.

Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen 2, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 is now in cinemas across the continent.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

