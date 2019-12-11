Basetsana Kumalo labelled rude after old interview with Zozibini Tunzi resurfaces

Former Miss South Africa turned media mogul Basetsana Kumalo has been labelled rude, among other things, after an old interview with Zozibini Tunzi resurfaced.

Universe is an Amazing space…..Sometime back Basetsane belittle Zozibini & ws very rude 2her during the interview. Im interested 2hear her now dat She is #MissUnivers2019 @basetsanakumalo @ntsikimazwai @zozitunzi @uNdlunkulu_Xoli @Anele pic.twitter.com/Od4EppKEDE — King GqaKhwe (@gqakhwe) December 11, 2019

The interview was an exercise as part of Tunzi and her co-contestant Daniel Mpilo Richards’ training during their time in the Presenter Search on 3 competition.

Kumalo, who co-owns the production company responsible for the shows and also serves as a judge in the competition, served as the pair’s test subject in their first-ever on-air interview.

Upon introducing Kumalo as the day’s guest, Tunzi then proceeded to use the words “sisi” and “mama” while trying to figure out how to refer to Kumalo.

“Sisi” and “mama” are honorifics often said before someone’s name when referring to an elder in African culture as it is viewed as disrespectful to refer to an elder by their first name.

“You gotta call me Mama B darling, I’m as old as your mother probably,” responded Kumalo.

“That is what I wanted to address because I don’t know whether to call you Queen or to courtesy,” said Tunzi as she bowed slightly.

Tunzi then reflected about how she was only one year old at the time Kumalo won the Miss South Africa title before stating that she had always wanted to know what her train of thought at the time was.

“Well, I mean, train of thought… It’s a very strange question, by the way, to ask somebody ‘what was your train of thought?’ but anyway, let me indulge you,” said Kumalo before trying to answer Tunzi’s question as best she could.

The interview was understandably awkward as the pair had never done anything of the sort before but Tunzi’s new-found fans, unfortunately, took this out of context and made Kumalo trend.

Many tweeted their thoughts on the interview.

Basetsana Khumalo on that Interview pic.twitter.com/gO01GD6R0Y — Gwabini???? (@The_Zungu) December 11, 2019

Basetsana behaved like many a black woman manager when dealing with a young black woman with undeniable potential. Call me "Mama B" and deconstructing Zozi's process only to continue along the very same line. There was absolutely no need for the hostility. — . (@owasendle) December 11, 2019

Basetsana was deeply condescending to Zozi in that interview. Even the projection of her voice is set to tell Zozi “You’ll never be me” I’m so disappointed. — Yoli✨ (@YolzYako) December 11, 2019

That interview is old. Obviously Zozi is not interviewing people as Miss Universe. So the comments about Basetsana being jealous or unsupportive of a fellow Miss SA when the interview happened before Zozi was Miss SA are very weird — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) December 11, 2019

Akasavuyi Basetsana. “I’m old enough to be your mom”, I don’t call my mom mama, so ingathin kengok into? pic.twitter.com/rsxlh7yvMv — muhlez (@TimnaGwabe) December 11, 2019

Twitter and it’s inability to be rational can get tiring!

1) Search #PSOn3 and you wil realize that this interview was actually more on testing the two presenters than the interviewee

2) Also, you guys are so quick to attack

3) Leave Mama Basetsana ALONE!#Basetsana #Zozibini — King_???? (@king_chle) December 11, 2019

The original tweet tried to depict the interview as legitimate and basically said Basetsana tried to knock Zozi down now look where she is. And people have been running with it sans context — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) December 11, 2019

Neither Tunzi nor Kumalo has yet to release a statement on the misunderstanding.

