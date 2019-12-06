BET Africa’s first-ever locally co-produced comedy sitcom tackles black tax 

BET Africa (DSTV channel 129) is furthering its commitment to producing must-watch local content with its first-ever locally co-produced comedy sitcom, Black Tax, starring Jo-Anne Reyneke in the lead role of character ‘Thuli Dlamini’.

Black Tax is set to premiere on BET Africa, on Tuesday, January 21 2020 at 9.30pm CAT, and can also be streamed on Showmax every Tuesday, straight after its broadcast.

Black Tax is a comedy series unlike any other, where we get to see the successful professional black woman Thuli Dlamini, played by Reyneke, as she grapples with the unsaid aspect of her community that affects most middle-class African people.

Thuli has to deal with the unspoken law of payback to the community of people that helped her get to where she is. In the series, she navigates life as a single parent who juggles relationships, career and the sudden arrival of her family into her modest suburban townhouse.

“We are excited to be producing Black Tax, a unique sitcom for African audiences. The series is indicative of our co-production and industry collaboration strategy for continued investment in local content. The first half of 2020 will be a big one for BET Africa, with Black Tax launching as one of [the] additional upcoming flagship properties.

“The series will explore a subject that most South Africans are familiar with and that viewers can emotively identify with,” commented Monde Twala, vice president for MTV, MTV Base and BET at Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa).

Black Tax is a co-production between RousHouse productions, the department of trade and industry, Showmax, and BET Africa.

The 13-part sitcom will also star the likes of industry veterans Clementine Mosimane in the role of Martha (Thuli’s mother) and Mandla Jwara in the role of Sizwe (Thuli’s father).

The series stars popular comedians Jason Goliath and Sne Dladla alongside actor Daniel Janks. Up-and-coming talents Mamodibe Ramodibe and Bahle Mashini, who will play the youngsters in Thuli’s family, will also feature.

“I am thrilled to be back on another BET Africa show because it’s a channel that’s putting black people on the market and displaying the amazing talents that we have. Black tax means to be paying it forward… and is a means of showing appreciation for all that your family has sacrificed to push you to a better place in life,” commented Reyneke.

“I was very excited to be part of the Black Tax family, which is about a young black family, trying to find their feet after things go horribly wrong for their grandparents. It’s about coming together and being thankful for what you have, no matter how little.”

To enjoy all the laughter, tune into Black Tax from Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 9.30pm on BET (DStv Channel 129), or stream it on Showmax straight after its broadcast.

