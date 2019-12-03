Ayanda Ncwane, American ‘well-known pastors’ to judge preachers talent show

Well-known faces have been announced as the presenter and judges of the new talent show set to shake up the South African Christian scene.

GauTV station manager Ruth Mabona said: “We have seen shows about talented singers and soccer players, but this is unique in this category of television content. We are ready for a new level of meaningful television.”

Calling The Called – Preachers Challenge is a 13-episode reality show that aims to unearth “gifted yet undiscovered” preachers in Mzansi.

“This is a season of thirteen episodes that will showcase contestants being put through rigorous challenges to prove if they are worthy of the ultimate prize. Viewers will also be allowed to vote for their favourite preacher as episodes unfold.”

The 13 episodes will show us the audition stages of the competition, which were held at the Pretoria State Theatre, Walter Sisulu Square, and the Joburg Theatre.

“Viewers should expect to see tears, laughter, and decorated personalities.”

Former Isidingo actor and TV presenter Tshepo Maseko has been announced as the host of the show, while “some” of the judges are Dr David Molapo, Pastor Ralekholela, Ayanda Ncwane and “well-known pastors from America”.

A different celebrity judge will feature weekly.

The winner will win a car and prizes worth R1 million.

The first episode will air on GauTV on Sunday, December 15 at 8.30pm.

Watch some of the clips of the auditions below:

