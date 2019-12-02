 
 
2.12.2019

Skeem Saam aside, our TV shows are glorifying violence

Kabelo Chabalala
Skeem Saam aside, our TV shows are glorifying violence

Kabelo Chabalala.

Daily, we are consuming the very same things we don’t want to see in our society

“TV is bigger than any story it reports. It’s the greatest teaching tool since the printing press,” said Fred Friendl. Sadly, it doesn’t only teach the good – in fact it perpetuates so much negativity and violence, daily. A short while ago, the MEC for education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, urged producers of local television content to create more positive stories and not just those that entail kissing and violence. It is true. When you talk to young people, both male and female, their role models are people they see on TV portraying a particular character. The role models that...
