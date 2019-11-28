Engineer and life coach shares his secret to success

You’d probably say no without a moment’s hesitation, right? Well, you’ll want to reconsider your response after hearing what business coach, entrepreneur and motivational speaker Jamal Sahib has to say in his new book about finding happiness, a fulfilling relationship, or growing your business. A former corporate high-flyer, entrepreneur and something of an idealist who will be the first to tell you how he also used to be a petrol head, is somewhat hard to categorise. And so, The Citizen tracks him down to find out what inspired him to write Start with the End in Mind and what readers...

You’d probably say no without a moment’s hesitation, right?

Well, you’ll want to reconsider your response after hearing what business coach, entrepreneur and motivational speaker Jamal Sahib has to say in his new book about finding happiness, a fulfilling relationship, or growing your business.

A former corporate high-flyer, entrepreneur and something of an idealist who will be the first to tell you how he also used to be a petrol head, is somewhat hard to categorise.

And so, The Citizen tracks him down to find out what inspired him to write Start with the End in Mind and what readers can expect to take away from it.

What inspired the book?

My passion for job creation. It is the one area I know I can add real value and make a difference.

My dream for South Africa is for us to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the world and one of the lowest Gini coefficients in the world.

I spent the past 10 years fixing business units and building businesses. Through this process I realised that the only way to grow and improve a business is through getting the people that run the business to grow.

This includes the business owner and the leadership team. I then used my experience and built a series of workshops to help business owners and their leadership teams to grow. This was a huge success.

One day one of my clients told me that he was using the learnings and principles in his personal life and suggested that I write a book.

This was a light bulb moment for me, and I decided to write this book to reach more people and exponentially increase growth opportunities for people all over the country and globally.

What do you hope people will take away from it?

I hope that people learn the five secrets to life and business success, and that they use these secrets to build happier lives and a better future for themselves and for their families.

This will compound to us having a better society, and help us to reduce unemployment.

Who needs to read it?

Every person that would like to live a happier and more fulfilled life needs to read this book. I have written it in such a way that it is a pleasant and easy read for everyone from all walks of life.

These principles need to be accessible to everyone in order to make a difference. We are after the exponential growth – no one can be excluded. I have also used personal stories to enhance the learnings from this book for everyone that reads it.

What’s next on your horizon?

Using this momentum, I will continue to coach business owners to grow their businesses so that we can continue to create employment.

This is the solution to many challenges in South Africa. United we can solve these challenges for generations to come.

