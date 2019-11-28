 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Entertainment 28.11.2019 05:03 pm

Engineer and life coach shares his secret to success

Thami Kwazi
PREMIUM!
Engineer and life coach shares his secret to success

Jamal Sahib. Picture: Supplied

Would you take life advice from someone who was a metallurgical engineer by profession?

You’d probably say no without a moment’s hesitation, right? Well, you’ll want to reconsider your response after hearing what business coach, entrepreneur and motivational speaker Jamal Sahib has to say in his new book about finding happiness, a fulfilling relationship, or growing your business. A former corporate high-flyer, entrepreneur and something of an idealist who will be the first to tell you how he also used to be a petrol head, is somewhat hard to categorise. And so, The Citizen tracks him down to find out what inspired him to write Start with the End in Mind and what readers...
Related Stories
Tips for your business to stay fighting fit with 2020 vision 22.11.2019
Book review: The Trial of J.J Rawlings, A Revolutionary Moment in Post Colonial Ghana 14.11.2019
Induna’s Daughter: The life and times of activist Joyce Piliso-Seroke 7.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.