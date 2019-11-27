WATCH: New Jub Jub reality show follows ‘dangerously in love’ Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha

When the reality TV show Uyajola 9/9 of Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, was “going on a break” last month, his fans wondered what he would bring back to their TV screens.

Now he’s back with a new reality TV show, Skhipha AmaFiles, which, according to the teaser, shows us what happens behind the scenes in Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s lives. The teaser shows us an emotional Mampintsha complaining, an angry Babes Wodumo spilling a drink on Mampintsha, and in another scene, someone trying to break up a fight between the two – nothing we haven’t seen on video before.

“People like to talk about things they know nothing about. Some people fight and others “klap” each other. Eyewitnesses say they don’t love each other but I say they’re dangerously in love.

“After everything that has been said, it doesn’t matter. Oksalayo, these two will always remain the king and queen of gqom,” says Jub Jub in the teaser.

The show has received mixed reactions on social media, with some appreciating the inside info on the relationship, while others criticise it for “normalising” domestic abuse.

“The angle that Moja Love promo took. Very deliberate decisions made there, and everyone seems to be excited about it? Lol wild times. Babes being aggressive and “acting out”. Mampintsha crying on camera, lol. Jub Jub saying that they are dangerously in love…okay,” said Twitter user @anarchadium, while @Mdudemeister1 said: “Jub Jub is back with S’khipha Ama Files. This is the kind of messy content I signed up for.”

The show will be aired on Moja Love on Sunday, December 8.

