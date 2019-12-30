New shows to watch this week on Netflix

December 30

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened

Kusuo and his gaggle of self-proclaimed friends are back for more psychic mishaps. If he didn’t have enough problems before, he’s got even more now.

December 31

The Neighbour

Javier struggles to handle adulthood and his girlfriend. Maybe, he doesn’t want to handle it either. One day, his life suddenly changes when he receives the powers of a superhero. Based on the comic by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez.

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Determined to win the heart of a Mongolian prince, a Qing dynasty princess contends with palace intrigue and vendettas against her family.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.