PICS: Netflix’s Queen Sono launches globally in early 2020

Following the reception of Netflix’s first South African series, Shadow – starring Palance Dlala – Netflix will once again delight global audiences with the release of the highly anticipated action-packed Queen Sono.

Starring Pearl Thusi in the titular role, the show will follow the adventures of a highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens.

While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life and uncovering the truth about her mother’s past.

Queen Sono was produced and shot by an all-local crew and features an all-local cast including Vuyo Dabula playing Shandu, an ex-spy who has taken a different path, and Sechaba Morojele who plays Dr. Sid, director of the SOG.

They will be joined by the likes of Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, and Rob Van Vuuren, who will be playing agents on Dr. Sid’s team.

Kate Liquorish plays Ekaterina, heiress of an oligarch family with ulterior motives.

Khathu Ramabulana (who also starred in Shadow) plays Queen’s childhood friend, William, who is now in a relationship with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s character, Nova.

Abigail Kubeka plays Mazet, Queen’s beloved Gogo, who has always supported Queen – no matter the trouble she gets herself into.

Queen Sono was in production for over eight weeks and was shot in 37 different locations across Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Keny and Zanzibar.

Viewers can expect diverse languages throughout the series, including English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Russian and French.

1/6 Queen Sono Cast: Vuyo Dabula as Shandu. An ex-spy who follows an alternative path and works with Superior Solutions and is the lead of Watu Wema | Image: Supplied 2/6 Pearl Thusi as Queen Sono | Image: Supplied 3/6 Queen Sono Cast: Pearl Thusi as Queen Sono. An undercover spy who works for the SOG and is the show’s lead character | Image: Supplied 4/6 Queen Sono Cast: Pearl Thusi as Queen Sono. An undercover spy who works for the SOG and is the show’s lead character | Image: Supplied 5/6 Queen Sono Cast: Kate Liquorish as Ekaterina. A character who comes from a wealthy Russian family and leads Watu Wema | Image: Supplied 6/6 Queen Sono Cast: Loyiso Madinga as Fred – Queen’s right hand man and spy for the SOG | Image: Supplied

