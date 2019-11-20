Entertainment 20.11.2019 04:47 pm

Trevor Noah gets a Grammy nomination

Citizen reporter
Trevor Noah gets a Grammy nomination

Trevor Noah slates Kanye's surreal White House rant

The full Grammy award nominee list has been released.

Our very own Trevor Noah has been nominated for a Grammy award, in the same Best Comedy Album category, going against Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari and Jim Gaffigan.

Nigerian musician Burna Boy has also been nominated for a Grammy, in what his fans said was “God’s sense of humour”. He received it for Best World Music Album, a category that recognises albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

He will be going against Altin Gün, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet and Angelique Kidjo.

Burna Boy’s nomination comes on the same day the Africans Unite concert he was set to headline was cancelled in South Africa due to “security reasons”. South Africans took to social media to voice their anger at the musician’s inclusion in the line-up and called for its cancellation should the musician not apologise for threatening AKA, and his tweets on xenophobia.

Check out the full nominee list below:

1. Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

  • HEY, MA
    Bon Iver
    BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
  • BAD GUY
    Billie Eilish
    Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
  • 7 RINGS
    Ariana Grande
    Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &
    Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,
    Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;
    Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
  • HARD PLACE
    H.E.R.
    Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
  • TALK
    Khalid
    Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer
  • OLD TOWN ROAD
    Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
    Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki & YoungKio, producers; Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki & Cinco, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
  • TRUTH HURTS
    Lizzo
    Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
  • SUNFLOWER
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers

2. Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

  • I,I
    Bon Iver
    Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
  • NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL!
    Lana Del Rey
    Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
  • WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
    Billie Eilish
    Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer
  • THANK U, NEXT
    Ariana Grande
    Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
  • I USED TO KNOW HER
    H.E.R.
    David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
  • 7
    Lil Nas X
    Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
  • CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
    Lizzo
    Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
  • FATHER OF THE BRIDE
    Vampire Weekend
    Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
    Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
  • BAD GUY
    Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
  • BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
    Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • HARD PLACE
    Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • LOVER
    Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
  • NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
    Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • SOMEONE YOU LOVED
    Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
  • TRUTH HURTS
    Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

4. Best New Artist
An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

  • BLACK PUMAS
  • BILLIE EILISH
  • LIL NAS X
  • LIZZO
  • MAGGIE ROGERS
  • ROSALÍA
  • TANK AND THE BANGAS
  • YOLA

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

  • SPIRIT
    Beyoncé
  • BAD GUY
    Billie Eilish
  • 7 RINGS
    Ariana Grande
  • TRUTH HURTS
    Lizzo
  • YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
    Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

  • BOYFRIEND
    Ariana Grande & Social House
  • SUCKER
    Jonas Brothers
  • OLD TOWN ROAD
    Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • SUNFLOWER
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
  • SEÑORITA
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.


  • Andrea Bocelli
  • LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)
    Michael Bublé
  • LOOK NOW
    Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
    John Legend
  • WALLS
    Barbra Streisand

8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

  • THE LION KING: THE GIFT
    Beyoncé
  • WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
    Billie Eilish
  • THANK U, NEXT
    Ariana Grande
  • NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT
    Ed Sheeran
  • LOVER
    Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

  • LINKED
    Bonobo
    Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
  • GOT TO KEEP ON
    The Chemical Brothers
    The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers
  • PIECE OF YOUR HEART
    Meduza Featuring Goodboys
    Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers
  • UNDERWATER
    RÜFÜS DU SOL
    Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
  • MIDNIGHT HOUR
    Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
    Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

  • LP5
    Apparat
  • NO GEOGRAPHY
    The Chemical Brothers
  • HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)
    Flume
  • SOLACE
    RÜFÜS DU SOL
  • WEATHER
    Tycho

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

  • ANCESTRAL RECALL
    Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
  • STAR PEOPLE NATION
    Theo Croker
  • BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!
    Mark Guiliana
  • ELEVATE
    Lettuce
  • METTAVOLUTION
    Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

  • PRETTY WASTE
    Bones UK
  • THIS LAND
    Gary Clark Jr.
  • HISTORY REPEATS
    Brittany Howard
  • WOMAN
    Karen O & Danger Mouse
  • TOO BAD
    Rival Sons

13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

  • ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS
    Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
  • HUMANICIDE
    Death Angel
  • BOW DOWN
    I Prevail
  • UNLEASHED
    Killswitch Engage
  • 7EMPEST
    Tool

14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • FEAR INOCULUM
    Tool, songwriters (Tool)
  • GIVE YOURSELF A TRY
    George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
  • HARMONY HALL
    Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
  • HISTORY REPEATS
    Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
  • THIS LAND
    Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

  • AMO
    Bring Me The Horizon
  • SOCIAL CUES
    Cage The Elephant
  • IN THE END
    The Cranberries
  • TRAUMA
    I Prevail
  • FERAL ROOTS
    Rival Sons

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.

  • U.F.O.F.
    Big Thief
  • ASSUME FORM
    James Blake
  • I,I
    Bon Iver
  • FATHER OF THE BRIDE
    Vampire Weekend
  • ANIMA
    Thom Yorke

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

  • LOVE AGAIN
    Daniel Caesar & Brandy
  • COULD’VE BEEN
    H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
  • EXACTLY HOW I FEEL
    Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
  • ROLL SOME MO
    Lucky Daye
  • COME HOME
    Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

  • TIME TODAY
    BJ The Chicago Kid
  • STEADY LOVE
    India.Arie
  • JEROME
    Lizzo
  • REAL GAMES
    Lucky Daye
  • BUILT FOR LOVE
    PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

19. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • COULD’VE BEEN
    Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
  • LOOK AT ME NOW
    Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
  • NO GUIDANCE
    Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
  • ROLL SOME MO
    David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
  • SAY SO
    PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

  • APOLLO XXI
    Steve Lacy
  • CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
    Lizzo
  • OVERLOAD
    Georgia Anne Muldrow
  • SATURN
    NAO
  • BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC
    Jessie Reyez

21. Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

  • 1123
    BJ The Chicago Kid
  • PAINTED
    Lucky Daye
  • ELLA MAI
    Ella Mai
  • PAUL
    PJ Morton
  • VENTURA
    Anderson .Paak

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

  • MIDDLE CHILD
    J. Cole
  • SUGE
    DaBaby
  • DOWN BAD
    Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
  • RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
    Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
  • CLOUT
    Offset Featuring Cardi B

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

  • HIGHER
    DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
  • DRIP TOO HARD
    Lil Baby & Gunna
  • PANINI
    Lil Nas X
  • BALLIN
    Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
  • THE LONDON
    Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

24. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • BAD IDEA
    Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
  • GOLD ROSES
    Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
  • A LOT
    Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
  • RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
    Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
  • SUGE
    DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

25. Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

  • REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III
    Dreamville
  • CHAMPIONSHIPS
    Meek Mill
  • I AM > I WAS
    21 Savage
  • IGOR
    Tyler, The Creator
  • THE LOST BOY
    YBN Cordae

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

  • ALL YOUR’N
    Tyler Childers
  • GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
    Ashley McBryde
  • RIDE ME BACK HOME
    Willie Nelson
  • GOD’S COUNTRY
    Blake Shelton
  • BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
    Tanya Tucker

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

  • BRAND NEW MAN
    Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
  • I DON’T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU)
    Brothers Osborne
  • SPEECHLESS
    Dan + Shay
  • THE DAUGHTERS
    Little Big Town
  • COMMON
    Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

28. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
    Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
    Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
  • IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH
    Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
  • SOME OF IT
    Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
  • SPEECHLESS
    Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

29. Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

  • DESPERATE MAN
    Eric Church
  • STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH
    Reba McEntire
  • INTERSTATE GOSPEL
    Pistol Annies
  • CENTER POINT ROAD
    Thomas Rhett
  • WHILE I’M LIVIN’
    Tanya Tucker

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

  • FAIRY DREAMS
    David Arkenstone
  • HOMAGE TO KINDNESS
    David Darling
  • WINGS
    Peter Kater
  • VERVE
    Sebastian Plano
  • DEVA
    Deva Premal

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

  • ELSEWHERE
    Melissa Aldana, soloist
  • SOZINHO
    Randy Brecker, soloist
  • TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION
    Julian Lage, soloist
  • THE WINDUP
    Branford Marsalis, soloist
  • SIGHTSEEING
    Christian McBride, soloist

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

  • THIRSTY GHOST
    Sara Gazarek
  • LOVE & LIBERATION
    Jazzmeia Horn
  • ALONE TOGETHER
    Catherine Russell
  • 12 LITTLE SPELLS
    Esperanza Spalding
  • SCREENPLAY
    The Tierney Sutton Band

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

  • IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE
    Joey DeFrancesco
  • THE SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW AND THE SOUL
    Branford Marsalis Quartet
  • CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE’S NEW JAWN
    Christian McBride
  • FINDING GABRIEL
    Brad Mehldau
  • COME WHAT MAY
    Joshua Redman Quartet

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

  • TRIPLE HELIX
    Anat Cohen Tentet
  • DANCER IN NOWHERE
    Miho Hazama
  • HIDING OUT
    Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
  • THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB
    Brian Lynch Big Band
  • ONE DAY WONDER
    Terraza Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

  • ANTIDOTE
    Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
  • SORTE!: MUSIC BY JOHN FINBURY
    Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
  • UNA NOCHE CON RUBÉN BLADES
    Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
  • CARIB
    David Sánchez
  • SONERO: THE MUSIC OF ISMAEL RIVERA
    Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

  • LOVE THEORY
    Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
  • TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS
    Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
    Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
  • SEE THE LIGHT
    Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
  • SPEAK THE NAME
    Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
  • THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

  • ONLY JESUS
    Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
  • GOD ONLY KNOWS
    for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
  • HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
    Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
  • GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)
    Tauren Wells
  • RESCUE STORY
    Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

  • LONG LIVE LOVE
    Kirk Franklin
  • GOSHEN
    Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
  • TUNNEL VISION
    Gene Moore
  • SETTLE HERE
    William Murphy
  • SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM
    CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

  • I KNOW A GHOST
    Crowder
  • BURN THE SHIPS
    for KING & COUNTRY
  • HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
    Danny Gokey
  • THE ELEMENTS
    TobyMac
  • HOLY ROAR
    Chris Tomlin

40. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

  • DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS
    Steven Curtis Chapman
  • TESTIMONY
    Gloria Gaynor
  • DEEPER OCEANS
    Joseph Habedank
  • HIS NAME IS JESUS
    Tim Menzies
  • GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT
    (Various Artists)
    Jerry Salley, Producer

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

  • VIDA
    Luis Fonsi
  • 11:11
    Maluma
  • MONTANER
    Ricardo Montaner
  • #ELDISCO
    Alejandro Sanz
  • FANTASIA
    Sebastian Yatra

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.

  • X 100PRE
    Bad Bunny
  • OASIS
    J Balvin & Bad Bunny
  • INDESTRUCTIBLE
    Flor De Toloache
  • ALMADURA
    iLe
  • EL MAL QUERER
    ROSALÍA

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

  • CAMINANDO
    Joss Favela
  • PERCEPCIÓN
    Intocable
  • POCO A POCO
    La Energia Norteña
  • 20 ANIVERSARIO
    Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
  • DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE
    Mariachi Los Camperos

44. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

  • OPUS
    Marc Anthony
  • TIEMPO AL TIEMPO
    Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
  • CANDELA
    Vicente García
  • LITERAL
    Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
  • A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC
    Aymée Nuviola

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

45. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

  • SAINT HONESTY
    Sara Bareilles
  • FATHER MOUNTAIN
    Calexico And Iron & Wine
  • I’M ON MY WAY
    Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
  • CALL MY NAME
    I’m With Her
  • FARAWAY LOOK
    Yola

46. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • BLACK MYSELF
    Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
  • CALL MY NAME
    Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
  • CROSSING TO JERUSALEM
    Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
  • FARAWAY LOOK
    Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
  • I DON’T WANNA RIDE THE RAILS NO MORE
    Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

47. Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

  • YEARS TO BURN
    Calexico And Iron & Wine
  • WHO ARE YOU NOW
    Madison Cunningham
  • OKLAHOMA
    Keb’ Mo’
  • TALES OF AMERICA
    J.S. Ondara
  • WALK THROUGH FIRE
    Yola

48. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

  • TALL FIDDLER
    Michael Cleveland
  • LIVE IN PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
    Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  • TOIL, TEARS & TROUBLE
    The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
  • ROYAL TRAVELLER
    Missy Raines
  • IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT
    Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

49. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

  • KINGFISH
    Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • TALL, DARK & HANDSOME
    Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
  • SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES
    Bobby Rush
  • BABY, PLEASE COME HOME
    Jimmie Vaughan
  • SPECTACULAR CLASS
    Jontavious Willis

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

  • THIS LAND
    Gary Clark Jr.
  • VENOM & FAITH
    Larkin Poe
  • BRIGHTER DAYS
    Robert Randolph & The Family Band
  • SOMEBODY SAVE ME
    Sugaray Rayford
  • KEEP ON
    Southern Avenue

51. Best Folk Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

  • MY FINEST WORK YET
    Andrew Bird
  • REARRANGE MY HEART
    Che Apalache
  • PATTY GRIFFIN
    Patty Griffin
  • EVENING MACHINES
    Gregory Alan Isakov
  • FRONT PORCH
    Joy Williams

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

  • KALAWAI’ANUI
    Amy Hānaiali’i
  • WHEN IT’S COLD – CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS
    Northern Cree
  • GOOD TIME
    Ranky Tanky
  • RECORDED LIVE AT THE 2019 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL
    Rebirth Brass Band
  • HAWAIIAN LULLABY
    (Various Artists)
    Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

REGGAE

53. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

  • RAPTURE
    Koffee
  • AS I AM
    Julian Marley
  • THE FINAL BATTLE: SLY & ROBBIE VS. ROOTS RADICS
    Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
  • MASS MANIPULATION
    Steel Pulse
  • MORE WORK TO BE DONE
    Third World

WORLD MUSIC

54. Best World Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

  • GECE
    Altin Gün
  • WHAT HEAT
    Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
  • AFRICAN GIANT
    Burna Boy
  • FANM D’AYITI
    Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
  • CELIA
    Angelique Kidjo

CHILDREN’S

55. Best Children’s Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

  • AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE
    Jon Samson
  • FLYING HIGH!
    Caspar Babypants
  • I LOVE RAINY DAYS
    Daniel Tashian
  • THE LOVE
    Alphabet Rockers
  • WINTERLAND
    The Okee Dokee Brothers

SPOKEN WORD

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

  • BEASTIE BOYS BOOK
    (Various Artists)
    Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
  • BECOMING
    Michelle Obama
  • I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR
    Eric Alexandrakis
  • MR. KNOW-IT-ALL
    John Waters
  • SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY
    Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

COMEDY

57. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

  • QUALITY TIME
    Jim Gaffigan
  • RELATABLE
    Ellen DeGeneres
  • RIGHT NOW
    Aziz Ansari
  • SON OF PATRICIA
    Trevor Noah
  • STICKS & STONES
    Dave Chappelle

MUSICAL THEATER

58. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

  • AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
    Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)
  • HADESTOWN
    Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
  • MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
    Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
  • THE MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – IN FOUR CONTEMPORARY SUITES
    Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
  • OKLAHOMA!
    Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

  • THE LION KING: THE SONGS
    (Various Artists)
  • QUENTIN TARANTINO’S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
    (Various Artists)
  • ROCKETMAN
    Taron Egerton
  • SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
    (Various Artists)
  • A STAR IS BORN
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

  • AVENGERS: ENDGAME
    Alan Silvestri, composer
  • CHERNOBYL
    Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
  • GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8
    Ramin Djawadi, composer
  • THE LION KING
    Hans Zimmer, composer
  • MARY POPPINS RETURNS
    Marc Shaiman, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY
    Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)
    Track from: Toy Story 4
  • GIRL IN THE MOVIES
    Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)
    Track from: Dumplin’
  • I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)
    Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
    Track from: A Star Is Born
  • SPIRIT
    Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)
    Track from: The Lion King
  • SUSPIRIUM
    Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)
    Track from: Suspiria

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

62. Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

  • BEGIN AGAIN
    Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
  • CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS
    Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
  • LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
    Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
  • STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE
    John Williams, composer (John Williams)
  • WALKIN’ FUNNY
    Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • BLUE SKIES
    Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
  • HEDWIG’S THEME
    John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
  • LA NOVENA
    Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
  • LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
    Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
  • MOON RIVER
    Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • ALL NIGHT LONG
    Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
  • JOLENE
    Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
  • MARRY ME A LITTLE
    Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
  • OVER THE RAINBOW
    Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
  • 12 LITTLE SPELLS (THORACIC SPINE)
    Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

PACKAGE

65. Best Recording Package

  • ANÓNIMAS & RESILIENTES
    Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
  • CHRIS CORNELL
    Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
  • HOLD THAT TIGER
    Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
  • I,I
    Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
  • INTELLEXUAL
    Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

  • ANIMA
    Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
  • GOLD IN BRASS AGE
    Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
  • 1963: NEW DIRECTIONS
    Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
  • THE RADIO RECORDINGS 1939-1945
    Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
  • WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE
    Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

NOTES

67. Best Album Notes

  • THE COMPLETE CUBAN JAM SESSIONS
    Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
  • THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MALACO
    Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
  • PEDAL STEEL + FOUR CORNERS
    Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
  • PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION)
    Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
  • STAX ’68: A MEMPHIS STORY
    Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

68. Best Historical Album

  • THE GIRL FROM CHICKASAW COUNTY – THE COMPLETE CAPITOL MASTERS
    Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
  • THE GREAT COMEBACK: HOROWITZ AT CARNEGIE HALL
    Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
  • KANKYO ONGAKU: JAPANESE AMBIENT, ENVIRONMENTAL & NEW AGE MUSIC 1980-1990
    Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
  • PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION
    Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
  • WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE
    Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

  • ALL THESE THINGS
    Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
  • ELLA MAI
    Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
  • RUN HOME SLOW
    Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
  • SCENERY
    Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
  • WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
    Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

  • JACK ANTONOFF

• Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)
• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)
• Norman F***ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)
• Red Hearse (Red Hearse) (A)

  • DAN AUERBACH

• The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)
• “Let’s Rock” (The Black Keys) (A)
• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)
• Myth Of A Man (Night Beats) (A)
• Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)
• Walk Through Fire (Yola) (A)

  • JOHN HILL

• Heat Of The Summer (Young The Giant) (T)
• Hundred (Khalid) (T)
• No Drug Like Me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Outta My Head (Khalid With John Mayer) (T)
• Social Cues (Cage The Elephant) (A)
• Superposition (Young The Giant) (T)
• Too Much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Vertigo (Khalid) (T)
• Zero (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine Dragons) (T)

  • FINNEAS

• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

  • RICKY REED

• Almost Free (Fidlar) (A)
• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)
• Confidence (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay) (T)
• Juice (Lizzo) (T)
• Kingdom Of One (Maren Morris) (T)
• Power Is Power (SZA Featuring The Weekend & Travis Scott) (T)
• Tempo (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott) (T)
• Truth Hurts (Lizzo) (T)
• The Wrong Man (Ross Golan) (A)

71. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • I RISE (TRACY YOUNG’S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX)
    Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
  • MOTHER’S DAUGHTER (WUKI REMIX)
    Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
  • THE ONE (HIGH CONTRAST REMIX)
    Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
  • SWIM (FORD. REMIX)
    Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
  • WORK IT (SOULWAX REMIX)
    David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

72. Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).

  • CHAIN TRIPPING
    Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)
  • KVERNDOKK: SYMPHONIC DANCES
    Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
  • LUX
    Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
  • THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
    Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
  • THE SAVIOR
    Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

  • AEQUA – ANNA THORVALDSDÓTTIR
    Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
  • BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
    Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
    Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
  • RILEY: SUN RINGS
    Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
  • WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
    Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

  • BLANTON ALSPAUGH

• Artifacts – The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)
• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)
• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)
• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)
• Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)
• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)

  • JAMES GINSBURG

• Project W – Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)
• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)
• 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)
• Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)
• Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)

  • MARINA A. LEDIN, VICTOR LEDIN

• Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)
• The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill)
• The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)
• Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)

  • MORTEN LINDBERG

• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble)
• Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists)
• Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett)
• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
• Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)
• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)

  • DIRK SOBOTKA

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

CLASSICAL

75. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

  • BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
    Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • COPLAND: BILLY THE KID; GROHG
    Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
  • NORMAN: SUSTAIN
    Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • TRANSATLANTIC
    Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
  • WEINBERG: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 21
    Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

76. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

  • BENJAMIN: LESSONS IN LOVE & VIOLENCE
    George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
  • BERG: WOZZECK
    Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
  • CHARPENTIER: LES ARTS FLORISSANTS; LES PLAISIRS DE VERSAILLES
    Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
  • PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX
    Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
  • WAGNER: LOHENGRIN
    Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

77. Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

  • BOYLE: VOYAGES
    Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
  • DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS
    Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
  • THE HOPE OF LOVING
    Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
  • SANDER: THE DIVINE LITURGY OF ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM
    Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
  • SMITH, K.: THE ARC IN THE SKY
    Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

  • CERRONE: THE PIECES THAT FALL TO EARTH
    Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
  • FREEDOM & FAITH
    PUBLIQuartet
  • PERPETULUM
    Third Coast Percussion
  • RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
    Hermitage Piano Trio
  • SHAW: ORANGE
    Attacca Quartet

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

  • THE BERLIN RECITAL
    Yuja Wang
  • HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO
    Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE
    Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
    Jan Kraybill
  • TORKE: SKY, CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN
    Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

  • THE EDGE OF SILENCE – WORKS FOR VOICE BY GYÖRGY KURTÁG
    Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
  • HIMMELSMUSIK
    Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
  • SCHUMANN: LIEDERKREIS OP. 24, KERNER-LIEDER OP. 35
    Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
  • SONGPLAY
    Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
  • A TE, O CARA
    Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

81. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

  • AMERICAN ORIGINALS 1918
    John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
  • LESHNOFF: SYMPHONY NO. 4 ‘HEICHALOS’; GUITAR CONCERTO; STARBURST
    Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
  • MELTZER: SONGS AND STRUCTURES
    Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
  • THE POETRY OF PLACES
    Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
  • SAARIAHO: TRUE FIRE; TRANS; CIEL D’HIVER
    Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

  • BERMEL: MIGRATION SERIES FOR JAZZ ENSEMBLE & ORCHESTRA
    Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
  • HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO
    Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO IN D MAJOR
    Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • NORMAN: SUSTAIN
    Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • SHAW: ORANGE
    Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)
  • WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
    Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

83. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

  • WE’VE GOT TO TRY
    The Chemical Brothers
    Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
  • THIS LAND
    Gary Clark Jr.
    Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde & Alicia Martinez, video producers
  • CELLOPHANE
    FKA twigs
    Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
  • OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE)
    Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
    Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
  • GLAD HE’S GONE
    Tove Lo
    Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Nathan Schottenfels, video producer

84. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

  • HOMECOMING
    Beyoncé
    Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
  • REMEMBER MY NAME
    David Crosby
    A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
  • BIRTH OF THE COOL
    (Miles Davis)
    Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
  • SHANGRI-LA
    (Various Artists)
    Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
  • ANIMA
    Thom Yorke
    Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers

