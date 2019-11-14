Top 20 hottest rugby players in the world, according to survey

A UK-based rugby website has conducted a survey on who their audience though was the hottest player and our very own Damian de Allende made the cut. Liverugbytickets.co.uk asked audiences from around the world to vote for their favourite rugby hunk and the results are in.

The website’s readers voted Italy’s Jayden Hayward as the hottest rugby player, while the second spot went to England’s George Ford, with De Allende coming fourth.

Check out the list below:

Jayden Hayward (Italy) George Ford (England) Codie Taylor (New Zealand) Damian de Allende (South Africa) Pierre-Louis Barassi (France) Owen Farrell (England) Robbie Henshaw (Ireland) Chris Harris (Scotland) Dean Budd (Italy) Giorgi Kveseladze (Georgia) Jeff Hassler (Canada) Amanaki Mafi (Japan) Manu Tuilagi (England) Maxime Machenaud (France) Allan Dell (Scotland) Andrés Vilaseca (Uruguay) Anthony Watson (England) Ben Volavola (Fiji) Cam Dolan (USA) Davit Kacharava (Georgia)

South African women may, however, not agree with the list since it does not feature Makazole Mapimpi and captain Siya Kolisi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.