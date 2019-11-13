Multichoice adds three new channels to DStv

MultiChoice is adding three new channels to the DStv platform.

The company announced Wednesday that CuriosityStream, CBS Justice and Euronews will launch on November 21.

CuriosityStream and CBS Justice will air for the first time in Africa on channels 185 and 170, while Euronews – currently available on DStv’s Compact Plus package in the rest of Africa – will now be available to Southern Africa on channel 414.

Multichoice first hinted at plans to launch new channels in October.

“We’re thrilled to finally announce the launch of these channels that will expand the lineup of new programming for our DStv customers to enjoy,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group.

“CuriosityStream will give our viewers informative entertainment that the family can enjoy together and it’s with great pride that we are able to launch CBS Justice, a new true crime channel which is part of the CBS AMC Networks EMEA portfolio of channels.

“We’re also delighted to expand our viewers’ choice of news and actuality programming with Euronews, so they’re kept in touch with what’s happening around the world.”

CuriosityStream will let viewers indulge their inner geek with thousands of films and series covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more.

The channel broadcasts factual documentaries and series about history, nature, science, technology, society and lifestyle.

CBS Justice will feature compelling and heartfelt true crime documentaries and series. Original productions include The Real Prime Suspect, Donal MacIntyre’s Murder Files, Secrets of a Psychopath and Evidence of Evil.

Euronews is Europe’s number one international news channel, currently delivering 24/7 news to almost 400 million TV households in 160 countries.

