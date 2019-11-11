Entertainment 11.11.2019 09:38 am

Trevor Noah becomes first African to sell out Madison Square Garden

Citizen reporter
Trevor Noah becomes first African to sell out Madison Square Garden

Trevor Noah sells out Madison Square Garden in New York. Picture: Twitter (@MarkLaShark)

The South African comedian and Daily Show host has added shows to his world tour due to popular demand.

Trevor Noah took his new show Loud and Clear to New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on November 8, breaking a record in the process.

The South African comedian and Daily Show host became the first African to sell out the famous arena, which has a capacity of roughly 14,000 seats.

“Last night was incredible! Thank you to everyone that packed out @thegarden and made it such a memorable night! I didn’t want it to end,” Noah tweeted.

He will be taking the Loud and Clear tour across the US and Europe, as well as to South Africa.

It has been reported that 75 shows in America are already sold out and that Noah has made the decision to extend the tour.

View this post on Instagram

We did it!

A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Trevor Noah challenges artists to write consent songs 24.10.2019
US beggar tells Black Coffee: ‘You’re not supposed to be here, you’re black’ 17.10.2019
Black Coffee set to make guest appearance on The Daily Show 15.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 