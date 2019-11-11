Trevor Noah becomes first African to sell out Madison Square Garden

Trevor Noah took his new show Loud and Clear to New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on November 8, breaking a record in the process.

The South African comedian and Daily Show host became the first African to sell out the famous arena, which has a capacity of roughly 14,000 seats.

“Last night was incredible! Thank you to everyone that packed out @thegarden and made it such a memorable night! I didn’t want it to end,” Noah tweeted.

He will be taking the Loud and Clear tour across the US and Europe, as well as to South Africa.

It has been reported that 75 shows in America are already sold out and that Noah has made the decision to extend the tour.

