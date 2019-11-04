Entries for 26th annual SAMAs now open

Musicians who have released new works between February 1, 2019, and January 31, 2020, are invited to submit their music for consideration in the 26th edition of the SA Music Awards under a myriad of categories.

The SAMAs are designed to honour and appreciate the best of the best across the South African music landscape through a weekend of glitz and glamour with the most coveted award on offer for the winners.

“We recognise excellence in the body of work delivered by artists/groups. Popularity is not a [criterion] for the SAMAs, but excellence is,” said the organisers in a statement.

According to the organisers, the awards pride themselves on being the only award ceremony that recognises all genres in the South African kaleidoscope.

“We also strive to achieve social cohesion through the live experience of all South Africans,” they added.

“A new beginning is upon us and music is a part of the changing trends. The SAMAs are well known for reflecting the changes in the industry. We are moving into interesting times as a nation and music will always be part of that movement. We cannot wait to receive the sounds that will lead us into this new era,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

To enter your project for consideration at the 26th annual SAMAs, go to www.samusicawards.co.za

Entries are open between November 1, 2019, and January 31 2020.

