MultiChoice gets to keep Lifetime and History channels

After having reached an agreement with A+E Networks Africa to extend the current contract, MultiChoice will be able to continue airing the History and Lifetime channels on the DStv platform.

According to a statement issued by the pay-tv platform, this extension of the contract, which was set to expire at the end of October, will ensure that viewers continue to enjoy their favourite factual entertainment shows on History, alongside exciting entertainment series on Lifetime.

“We are excited to have reached this agreement as it allows us to ensure we meet our commitment to get the best programming for our customers, based on commercial terms that make sense and provide a value for money offering to customers. We are pleased that Lifetime will also now be available to our Compact customers from Friday 1st November,” said MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment Yolisa Phahle.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and feedback and have their best interests in mind as we continue to work hard to improve our entertainment offering.”

Managing Director A+E Networks EMEA Dean Possenniskie echoed Phale’s sentiments.

“We are pleased to have agreed [on] a long-term renewal of our flagship brands, History and Lifetime in Africa with our partners, DStv. As part of this renewal, the new distribution of LIFETIME in Compact presents an exciting opportunity to reach millions of new viewers with our unique programming offering,” said Possenniskie.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

