Entertainment 30.10.2019 05:01 pm

HBO Max working on new ‘Green Lantern’ series

AFP Relaxnews
HBO Max working on new ‘Green Lantern’ series

Ryan Reynolds in 'Green Lantern'. Picture: Warner Bros.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds starred as superhero Green Lantern in the eponymous 2011 film.

With The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl under his belt, producer Greg Berlanti is now a DC Comics expert. It’s only natural that he would move on to produce a series dedicated to the Green Lantern.

The DC Comics universe is extending its empire across the TV landscape. With The CW network dedicating a fair bit of its grid to DC-related series, it’s now HBO Max’s turn to jump in on the action, with a new series about the Green Lantern just added to the lineup of its upcoming streaming service.

The news was announced by WarnerMedia during a presentation of the upcoming streaming service, expected to launch in the in the Spring of 2020.

Berlanti will be executive-producing the project through his production company, with Warner Bros. TV co-producing.

Berlanti has already collaborated on a Green Lantern production, helping write the 2011 Ryan Reynolds-starring caper’s script. Green Lantern was considered a flop at the time, grossing only $214 million worldwide, for a budget of $200 million.

The number of episodes planned, as well as their broadcast date remain a secret, with the project currently recruiting screenwriters.

Berlanti will also be producing the new series Strange Adventures, and working on The CW’s upcoming Katy Keene series, starring Lucy Hale and slated for a 2020 release.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘American Horror Story: 1984’ pays tribute to ’80s slasher films 18.10.2019
New DStv shows to cool you down during the sizzling heat 18.10.2019
New TV show asks: Do you love meat enough to cook your pet? 16.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 