WATCH: What the ‘Ama Uber’ song is really about

We had the opportunity to speak to amapiano hitmakers Semi-Tee, Miano, and Kamo-D and they told us about how they came together to create the Ama Uber single which has been making waves not only in the house music scene, but the whole of South Africa.

The producer amongst the trio, Tumelo Ramaela also as known “Semi-Tee”, and vocalist Kamogelo Dumo, known as Kamo-D, are both from Orlando West and vocalist Scelo Skhosana (aka Miano) is from White City.

“Me and Semi-Tee grew up together and he started making music as a producer. I was also producing a bit at that time but we didn’t have much of an understanding with each other so I became a vocalist and we produced our first single together. Then I met Miano at a party where he was an MC and I loved his work and then we started working together from there on.”

The song directly translated states that:

“These kids are wrong, these kids are Ubers” and then “They take it and they put it in their nose and they use it…”

Miano said that the song inspiration came from the experience of them seeing kids in the neighbourhood doing wrong things.

“So basically we are just reprimanding the kids to stay away from doing wrong and to focus on living a good life as well as staying in school.”

Ama Uber is one of the biggest songs in the country and it is said to be well-received when people hear it.

When we asked Kamo D if they thought they would still be around even after the amapiano sound died out, he said: “We still going to be in the game, there’s still a lot of music to be made. It’s not only about the amapiano sound, it’s about the music in general.”

The trio sees themselves working with the likes of Maphorisa, AKA, and Kabza De Small in the near future.

Video by Carlos Muchave

Pictures by Tracy Lee Stark

