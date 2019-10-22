Scenes from the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week opening party

To celebrate their on-going collaboration with South African Fashion Week for a fifth consecutive year, Cruz Vintage Black Vodka hosted a glamorous party in Hyde Park on Monday evening overlooking the Johannesburg skyline.

The aim of the party was to kick-off the 36th season of one of the most anticipated fashion gatherings of the year while celebrating the fact that Cruz is the official pouring partner of all of the upcoming events at SAFW.

Inspired by New York City, guests were treated to a night of true luxury and high fashion along with handcrafted cocktails inspired by Cruz’ home – New York.

Cruz Vodka’s brand manager, Kayla Hendricks, said in a statement: “As a brand that prides itself on being at the forefront of fashion for many years, our mutual interest in strengthening and sustaining our vibrant local design culture makes this partnership with SA Fashion Week an important and highly valued one.

“Having had a long-standing relationship with the SAFW team, it is with great honour that we have, once again, joined forces to deliver sophistication, glitz and glamour at the Annual Cruz Vintage Black Opening Party. Here’s to yet another iconic celebration of talent in our incredible local fashion industry.”

Attendees on the evening included the likes of AKA, Da L.E.S, Tshepi Vundla, Sarah Langa, Tamara Day, Donovan and Jason Goliath, Kim Jayde, Tshego Koke, Gert Johan Coetzee, Nomuzi Mabena and more.

