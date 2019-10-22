Vatiswa Ndara confirms ‘Muvhango’ exit

Legendary actor Vatiswa Ndara has confirmed that she is leaving popular Muvhango after being on the show for over a year.

Since the news of her exit surfaced, many took to social media to spark speculation that she was fired from the soapie because she was “difficult” to work with.

Ndara said she parted ways with Muvhango in April, with the promise of payment until the end of August. She finished shooting in June.

She told TshisaLive: “If you were to speak to the producers that I worked with and ask them how I’m difficult, I don’t even think even a single person would say a thing. There’s rumours that I throw tantrums and I hold up production; there’s never been one production that has ever stopped because I was throwing a tantrum.”

Ndara made headlines earlier this month after writing an open letter to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa asking him to intervene in the treatment of artists.

In the letter, Ndara quoted an email from Ferguson Films in which she was offered a contract of R110,000 before tax for a five-week shoot.

The contract included unlimited calls, having access to her talent on a first-call basis and an additional week for wardrobe fittings and makeup tests, at no additional costs.

Part of her letter reads: “Minister, this is the only remuneration (R82,500 after-tax) that I will receive after five weeks. My understanding is that both the channel and the production house, on the other hand, will continue to reap the financial benefits through repeat broadcasts, licensing deals and repackaging of the show – they will continue raking in insurmountable figures, long after I have been paid and while I am not even guaranteed a job after that five weeks.

“Perhaps I lack the financial savvy to manage this R82,500 over the next two/three years of possible unemployment.

“Some of the issues actors face include, but are not limited to, being questioned and/or allowed time off for funerals, legitimate and verifiable illnesses or to attend emergency family/children’s obligations.”

In response, the Fergusons said they would be taking legal action against her and Keke Mphuthi, who also made allegations on social media.

Though the Fergusons said they supported the need for the industry to be regulated and the Performance Protection Amendment Bill to be signed, they said the allegations made by Ndara and other actors painted a false picture.

They said they attempted to negotiate with Ndara and her agent “in good faith”.

