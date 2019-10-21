Idols SA addresses allegations of bullying involving Qwabe twins and Sneziey

Twins Virginia and Viggy Qwabe’s exit from Idols SA has sparked speculation as to why Viggy pulled out of the show following her sister’s elimination.

Though the twins said in the audition stage of the competition that they were in this together, Viggy said she was not leaving because of her sister’s elimination.

“I am not a quitter, I am not quitting because o Wele was eliminated. We are both strong and able to stand on our own. We were both aware that we both won’t win and one of us would leave, but not in the way it was done yesterday.

“I cannot stay when that has happened to my sister. Thank you for your love and support. We appreciate all your hard work. God bless you,” said Viggy on social media.

The rumour mill seems to have the reasons for her exit.

Screenshots of WhatsApp conversations have surfaced on social media, accusing fellow contestant Snenhlanhla ‘Sneziey’ Msomi of bullying the twins and Viggy pulling out in solidarity with her sister.

The twins and Sneziey have been trending since, with most social media users insulting the remaining contestant.

Addressing bullying allegations, Sneziey wrote on Instagram: “I have never and will never bully anyone but kuyosizani to talk when everyone has made up their minds about me. I wish all that you have believed was firmly stated by the twins and sadly it wasn’t.

“Konke okwenzekayo I won’t stand and defend myself; I have no words to it but I wish when the truth comes out your apologies will come flooding my dos and my posts like those insults did. May the good Lord see you through.”

Mzansi Magic and Idols SA have also released a statement rubbishing allegations of bullying against Sneziey and said they were aware of WhatsApp conversations going around purporting to be from the contestants.

“The Qwabe twins have confirmed that they were not bullied in any way.

“The channel does not condone or tolerate bullying between contestants. Ziggy withdrew from the competition on her own accord and her decision is fully supported by her family and the channel.”

.@MzansiMagic and #IdolsSA would like to state that we are aware of fake accounts that are posting as the contestants which have been reported to our Anti-Piracy team and that THERE WAS NO BULLYING or any physical altercations among contestants in the house. #IdolsViggy — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 21, 2019

Also read: Viggy Qwabe withdraws from Idols SA following twin’s exit

DJ Tira has since tweeted that he wanted the twins to come to his studios, without much detail on the project they will be working on.

I need the twins at Afrotainment studios…. ???????? #IdolsViggy — Thank You Mr DJ (@DJTira) October 21, 2019

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.