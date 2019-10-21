Is an Evodia Mogase spin-off show on the way?

Disappointed fans of 1Magic show the Real Housewives of Johannesburg will be happy to know that their favourite cast member, Evodia Mogase, might be branching out on her own soon.

Mogase hinted at the possibility of a new show in a recent interview with the channel’s entertainment show, V-Entertainment.

This after V-Entertainment host Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena addressed the social media jokes that Mogase is now unemployed because she declined to be cast in the second season of the reality show.

When the channel released a trailer for the second season last month, fans immediately noticed that Mogase was not in it and soon deduced she would not be in the show.

They then demanded answers, with some threatening to boycott the show if Mogase, whom they affectionately call ‘The Madame,” did not return.

“Something is in the pipeline but I cannot say much about it … but you know Madame, what Madame wants, Madame gets,” said Mogase.

“So definitely, if there is something, it will show but I cannot say for sure if it is there,” she added.

