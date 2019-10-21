Viggy Qwabe withdraws from Idols SA following twin’s exit

Idols SA contestant Viggy Qwabe has withdrawn from the singing competition following twin sister Virginia’s elimination on Sunday.

The sisters, who auditioned together, said in the beginning that, had one been rejected in the audition stage, the other would withdraw from the competition, and it seems the vow still remained even in the final stages.

“After lengthy discussions, Viggy, who still remained in the Idols competition post Sunday night’s elimination, has decided to exit the competition. We would like to wish both Viggy Qwabe and Virginia Qwabe all the best in their careers as they are both extremely talented.

“The Qwabe twins, their family, production company and channel met after the show tonight to formalise Viggy’s decision.

“Mzansi Magic would like to advise all Idols fans to note that all voting lines have been closed for this round and there will be no elimination in the upcoming episode,” said Philly Kubheka HOD PR & Publicity Local Entertainment Channel in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.