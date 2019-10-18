‘American Horror Story: 1984’ pays tribute to ’80s slasher films

What do A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th and Prom Night have in common? They were all created in the 1980s. Not only was this period more favourable than any other for B-grade slasher movies but its teens and young adults became custodians of a range of out-there fashion, hairstyles and music that, despite raising conservative brows, is currently experiencing a massive revival. Admittedly the 1980s was labelled a cocaine-fuelled decade of tacky big-screen one liners, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “I’ll be back!” from The Terminator and Jane Fonda’s aerobics videos and cringeworthy shoulder pads, but it’s finally...

What do A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th and Prom Night have in common? They were all created in the 1980s.

Not only was this period more favourable than any other for B-grade slasher movies but its teens and young adults became custodians of a range of out-there fashion, hairstyles and music that, despite raising conservative brows, is currently experiencing a massive revival.

Admittedly the 1980s was labelled a cocaine-fuelled decade of tacky big-screen one liners, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “I’ll be back!” from The Terminator and Jane Fonda’s aerobics videos and cringeworthy shoulder pads, but it’s finally considered worthy of genuine artistic dissection.

The globally successful series Stranger Things, Glow and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch brought the 1980s back into favour on streaming channels and now, the creators of the American Horror Story (AHS) franchise have hopped on the bandwagon with their latest season.

Titled 1984, season nine is undoubtedly AHS creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s nostalgic homage to the scream queen blood-and-gore flicks of 20 years ago.

And because a group of teens being sliced and diced by a maniacal ear-collecting serial killer makes for true ’80s over-the-top viewing and dialogue, the campy horror series literally goes to summer camp.

With episode one kicking off as a flashback to a gruesome 1970 summer camp massacre by the now-incarcerated Mr Jingles (played by John Carroll Lynch), it’s safe to say that even after almost 10 years, the creators have not lost their touch.

Although die-hard AHS fans will miss the fabulous talents of series mainstays Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange and Frances Conroy, the newer cast members hold their own and play believable ’80s characters.

Of course, familiar face and AHS favourite Emma Roberts, who has been featuring in the series since season three’s Coven, is back again, this time as “America’s last virgin” (Brooke).

Together with “uber Christian camp director” Margaret (Leslie Grossman), “nice guy” Ray (DeRon Horton), “anatomically gifted” activities director Trevor (Matthew Morrison) and “sexually charged aerobics obsessive” Montana (Billie Lourd), Brooke does everything in her power to keep her virginity and ears intact, while dodging Mr Jingles’ butcher’s knife.

Already on its fourth episode, American Horror Story: 1984 has enough laugh-out-loud cliches, great acting, blood and gore to sustain itself and audiences for another six episodes.

So, get the buttered popcorn and cold drink, and get ready to watch dumb teens get slashed to an ’80s soundtrack that includes Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind and Fire, Hall and Oates, Billy Idol and Bananarama – to name a few.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.