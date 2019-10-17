WATCH: Load shedding hits the Feather Awards

Attendees at the 11th annual Feather Awards on Thursday night found themselves having to entertain themselves for a brief moment after the power went out shortly before gqom sensation Busiswa took to the stage for her scheduled performance.
They found themselves thanking the heavens for generators as the awards got back on track in no time flat.
#Loadshedding at #Feathers11 https://t.co/H9CxJAJ5Ny
— Leloe Mayisela (@leloe_m) October 17, 2019
Hosted by Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene as well as a surprise bonus host in the form of Pabi Moloi, the night sought to once again honour as many people under the LGBTIQA+ umbrella as possible while entertaining them with a witty script filled with some of the shady things we’re all thinking but are sometimes too afraid to say.
Among the honourees were the likes of Justice Edwin Cameron, who has repeatedly been nominated for the Feather of the Year but declined due to his role at the Constitutional Court, a role he no longer occupies. Alongside Justice Cameron were the likes of Loot Love, Bafana Bafana’s Thembi Kgatlana, Bonnie Mbuli and the Gauteng Department of Community Safety.
Check out the full list of Feather 2019 winners below:
Best Styled Individual – This category is for individuals who have consistently kept to their style throughout the year.
Loot Love
#Feathers11… #TaussyDaniel… pic.twitter.com/GVbZlqyCUk
— ???? LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) October 17, 2019
Hunk of the Year – These men just ooze the X-factor. You look at them and you just want a strong hug.
Rich Mnisi
Hot Chick of the Year – these are women who ooze a lot of sex appeal.
Kgosi ‘Krayzi K’ Modisane
View this post on Instagram
WE DID IT!!!. . Growing up I always dreamt of making history and leaving a mark in the word. Today was the pat in the back from @featherssa. We are all Human and I AM A HOT CHIC!!!!! . . Ps. I dedicate this award to the memory of my late Mother Linzy “DUDU” Modisane, and her mother Helen Fenyane . . #StyleDiary #HotChick2019 #MoreThanYouCanSee
Sports Personality of the Year – People that have inspired in the world of sports.
Thembi Kgatlana
Best Rainbow Parenting – Powerful Examples of parents who have accepted their children’s sexual identity and championed for inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTIQ community.
Felicia Leqela – Lumko Johnson’s Mother
Best LGBTIQ Student Movement
UJ Liberati
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
Gauteng Department of Community Safety
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
Shell SA – LGBT Network
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year – These individuals always carry themselves well and they have a strong presence.
Bonnie Mbuli
We had lovely performances by… #Feathers11 #FeathersFest pic.twitter.com/njXprdjKRF
— FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) October 17, 2019
Media Award of the Year
We’re Queer My Dear – online web series
Social Media Personality Of the Year
Dr Sindi Van Zyl
Cutest Couple – these are couples people adore and look up to
Dineo Moeketsi & Solo
Role model of the Year – They never put a foot wrong in the public eye, and continue to contribute positively to society.
Mandisa Mfeka
Drama Queen – These are personalities we read about every Sunday over breakfast – their lives revolve around a lot of dramatic behaviour or situation.
Bujy & Nandos
Socialite – Seen at every opening of an envelope or erection of a stop sign.
Mihlali Ndamase
Musician – Musicians we love to listen to on and off stage
Busiswa
Fag Hag of the Year – Need we say more; they never leave their home without their favourite accessory, a gay friend.
Penny Lebyane
Feather of the Year – Justice Edwin Cameron
African Feather of the Year – Linda RM Baumann (Namibia)
