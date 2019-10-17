WATCH: Load shedding hits the Feather Awards

Attendees at the 11th annual Feather Awards on Thursday night found themselves having to entertain themselves for a brief moment after the power went out shortly before gqom sensation Busiswa took to the stage for her scheduled performance.

They found themselves thanking the heavens for generators as the awards got back on track in no time flat.

Hosted by Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene as well as a surprise bonus host in the form of Pabi Moloi, the night sought to once again honour as many people under the LGBTIQA+ umbrella as possible while entertaining them with a witty script filled with some of the shady things we’re all thinking but are sometimes too afraid to say.

Among the honourees were the likes of Justice Edwin Cameron, who has repeatedly been nominated for the Feather of the Year but declined due to his role at the Constitutional Court, a role he no longer occupies. Alongside Justice Cameron were the likes of Loot Love, Bafana Bafana’s Thembi Kgatlana, Bonnie Mbuli and the Gauteng Department of Community Safety.

Check out the full list of Feather 2019 winners below:

Best Styled Individual – This category is for individuals who have consistently kept to their style throughout the year.

Loot Love

Hunk of the Year – These men just ooze the X-factor. You look at them and you just want a strong hug.

Rich Mnisi

Hot Chick of the Year – these are women who ooze a lot of sex appeal.

Kgosi ‘Krayzi K’ Modisane

Sports Personality of the Year – People that have inspired in the world of sports.

Thembi Kgatlana

Best Rainbow Parenting – Powerful Examples of parents who have accepted their children’s sexual identity and championed for inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTIQ community.

Felicia Leqela – Lumko Johnson’s Mother

Best LGBTIQ Student Movement

UJ Liberati

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

Gauteng Department of Community Safety

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Shell SA – LGBT Network

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year – These individuals always carry themselves well and they have a strong presence.

Bonnie Mbuli

Media Award of the Year

We’re Queer My Dear – online web series

Social Media Personality Of the Year

Dr Sindi Van Zyl

Cutest Couple – these are couples people adore and look up to

Dineo Moeketsi & Solo

Role model of the Year – They never put a foot wrong in the public eye, and continue to contribute positively to society.

Mandisa Mfeka

Drama Queen – These are personalities we read about every Sunday over breakfast – their lives revolve around a lot of dramatic behaviour or situation.

Bujy & Nandos

Socialite – Seen at every opening of an envelope or erection of a stop sign.

Mihlali Ndamase

Musician – Musicians we love to listen to on and off stage

Busiswa

Fag Hag of the Year – Need we say more; they never leave their home without their favourite accessory, a gay friend.

Penny Lebyane

Feather of the Year – Justice Edwin Cameron

African Feather of the Year – Linda RM Baumann (Namibia)

