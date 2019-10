Despite being all about sex, The Love Sex Expo seems relatively vanilla and not in the way you would expect. After spending an entire day perusing the endless number of stalls and getting acquainted with everything on offer at the first ever Love Sex Expo, it should be noted that the expo is very white and very fond of the phallus. In contrast with the large black audience they are attracting, most of the imagery on display and the performers are Caucasian. There were also very few queer couples in attendance on day one but they did not miss out...

After spending an entire day perusing the endless number of stalls and getting acquainted with everything on offer at the first ever Love Sex Expo, it should be noted that the expo is very white and very fond of the phallus.

In contrast with the large black audience they are attracting, most of the imagery on display and the performers are Caucasian. There were also very few queer couples in attendance on day one but they did not miss out on much as the expo has a very heteronormative focus.

However, considering that this was their first go at it after Sexpo vacated the local scene, these are perhaps things they could consider incorporating into their next event.

Upon entering the venue, you’re met by a variety of penises in every shape, form and size and the theme carries on as you explore the venue further.

The vagina, however, is noticeably absent from displays – relegated to boxes on the different stalls and toppings for quirky cupcakes hidden behind countless chocolate penises on display.

The event’s main attraction is even a man that paints with his penis.

Surely lovers of the female form would have appreciated seeing the vulva get some love.

Since The Love Sex Expo is looking to attract as many different South African sexual beings as they possibly could, it would be wise to include a little something for everyone in future.

Not all is lost, however, as there are a few attractions worth checking out:

• The virtual reality stall is a trip and you’re guaranteed to never look at pornography or 3D viewing the same after experiencing it.

• The humanoid robots (also known as sex dolls) are also something to check out – especially if you’ve never seen one before. The exhibitors have a doll on display that visitors can touch and interact with, and they will be giving one away on Sunday to the value of about R15,000 in a major draw.

• For a few extra bucks, visitors can enter the Teasers and Tease-hers tents to experience a strip tease, or head over to the burlesque display for a show.

• If you’re looking to learn something new but not looking to spend, there are free workshops running every few hours on a range of topics related to sex and pleasure.

