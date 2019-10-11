Entertainment 11.10.2019 06:37 am

Gallery: The Love Sex Expo 2019

Citizen reporter
A Burlesque dancer is seen during her performance at the Sex Expo being held at the Sun Arena at Times Square in Pretoria from 10 to 13 October, 10 October 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

According to organisers, The Love Sex Expo is ‘a fun and entertaining adult-themed exhibition’.

The sudden departure of Sexpo South Africa left a huge void in the Sex Expo space. But it has been filled by The Love Sex Expo, which a four-day sexy shopping and spectacular entertainment experience in the capital city this year.

“With incredible stage shows, informative workshops and hundreds of stands showcasing enticing products, The Love Sex Expo is bringing tasteful titillation to premium venues across South Africa, with the inaugural event taking place at Time Square, Pretoria from 10-13 October 2019.”

Expo organiser Linda Guldemond said in a statement: “Sex is fun, and The Love Sex Expo is the most fun you’ll have all year!

“It’s tasteful, it’s entertaining, and it’s the sexiest shopping experience around.”

The event’s arena stage features performances with burlesque shows, incredible dancers, comedy sessions and hilarious crowd-participation acts.

“Australia’s Pricasso, the world-famous penile artist, will be showcasing his skills to local fans. The workshop will feature industry experts giving talks every half-hour on interesting and engaging topics. Visitors can get their aphrodisiac kick at the champagne and oyster bar, watch lingerie and fashion shows, and shop till they drop with a massive array of sexy products on offer.”

