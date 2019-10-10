Uyajola 9/9 ‘going on a break’

Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, has announced that Moja Love’s reality TV show, Uyajola 9/9, is going on a break.

He said: “Uyajola 99, we’re shutting it down. We’re finally going on a break, it’s been a great couple of seasons, it’s been a great run. We got the country lit, saved a couple of homes, saved a couple of families, entertained people, it is what it is.”

This follows complaints to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) regarding an episode in which a man was assaulted after being found cheating on his wife.

Moja Love spokesperson Lindiwe Mbonambi told Isolezwe: “It doesn’t mean that it is the end of the show because of people’s complaints to the BCCSA. The production company has chosen to take a short break from filming as they have been doing it for some time. The viewers complaints to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) had nothing to do with the canning of the show. The production company has decided to take a break from producing Uyajola 9/9.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.