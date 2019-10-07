Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp takes her presenting talents to KykNet

Having honed her talents on productions such as Fynskrif, Parlement Parlement, Sara se Geheim and the Miss South Africa pageant, one of South Africa’s most well-known media personalities, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, will be showing what she’s made of once again when she presents a new television series titled Afskaal.

The much-loved television and radio presenter, known for her charming personality and her polished presenting style, will hold things down as the show follows four South Africans who embark on a weight loss journey with Slender Wonder.

“During the sixteen-week period, the four participants open their hearts and homes to the promise of a healthier life. They take part in various challenges that test them mentally and physically. They are taken out of their comfort zones, and encouraged to go further, while competing for a grand prize,” said the brand in a statement.

“We couldn’t think of anyone better to walk alongside our contestants in this journey than Elana,” said Slender Wonder CEO Riaan Jacobs.

“She radiates empathy and becomes a friend to everyone she meets.”

Afrika-Bredenkamp said: “I have already been inspired by the tenacity and perseverance of the contestants. They have so much more energy than when they started. What a joy to present a series like this that, I’m sure, will encourage people to make healthier choices, and live their best lives.”

Afskaal will premiere on KykNet (DSTV 141) on October 10 2019, broadcasting on Thursdays at 5.30pm, with repeats on KykNet en Kie, Thursdays at 9pm from October 17.

READ NEXT: Is fasting healthy for weight loss?

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.