What to stream on Netflix in October 2019

From tiny tots with superpowers to the lavish lives of a wealthy Nigerian family, the brilliance of Eddie Murphy on the 1970s blaxploitation phenomenon and the Breaking Bad movie, Netflix is pulling out all the stops this month. With a sizzling lineup of original documentaries, movies and series, viewers will have oodles of screen entertainment this season. As difficult as it was, we’ve managed to select four shows that, in our opinion, will sit well with streamers of all ages. Raising Dion Starts today Picture: Netflix Starring Alisha Wainwright as Nicole, a woman raising her son...

From tiny tots with superpowers to the lavish lives of a wealthy Nigerian family, the brilliance of Eddie Murphy on the 1970s blaxploitation phenomenon and the Breaking Bad movie, Netflix is pulling out all the stops this month.

With a sizzling lineup of original documentaries, movies and series, viewers will have oodles of screen entertainment this season.

As difficult as it was, we’ve managed to select four shows that, in our opinion, will sit well with streamers of all ages.

Raising Dion

Starts today

Starring Alisha Wainwright as Nicole, a woman raising her son Dion (played by newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (played by Michael B. Jordan), this is a new kind of superhero series offering.

After her husband dies, the normal dramas of single-handedly raising her son are amplified when the boy starts manifesting several mysterious, superhero-like abilities.

Nicole must keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of her late husband’s best friend to protect the toddler from the evil forces out to exploit him and his abilities.

The Bling Lagosians

Starts October 11

If you loved Crazy Rich Asians, then you are going to love this movie. It centres around the Holloways, one of Nigeria’s wealthiest families and all the dramas that beset their lives.

As each member of the family works on solving their problems, they prepare for Mopelola’s party, which is clearly set to become the biggest society event of the year.

But the buzz about the upcoming party compels the Asset Management Corporation to foreclose on St Ives, the family business, after the death of Akin Holloway’s godfather, Baba Eko, who had been protecting him.

He must now fight a bigger battle. He has to persuade Mopelola to cancel her party and maintain a low profile to get the family off the radar, while he tries to save the business.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Starts October 11

The much-anticipated movie event reunites Breaking Bad fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy winner Aaron Paul) in the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity.

The production and script have, to date, been kept under lock and key but we do know that part of the movie focuses on Jesse coming to terms with his past in order to forge a future.

This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of the original and award-winning series, Breaking Bad.

Dolemite is My Name

Starts October 25

Starring Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key and Omar Epps, this movie tells the story of real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore.

He is a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s blaxploitation phenomenon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.