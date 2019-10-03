DJ Fresh lands new gig on KFM

After his very public Metro FM axing just a few short months ago, DJ Fresh bagged the drive time slot on 947 alongside Mantsoe Pout and Shannon Leibach and just a few weeks after premiering his new show on the channel, DJ Fresh has now signed a deal with 947’s sister channel KFM to host an exciting new Sunday show on the station.

DJ Fresh will host a show on KFM called ‘#FreshSundaze’ which will air every Sunday from 15:00 to 19:00.

“The addition of Fresh to the Kfm 94.5 line-up, follows his appointment as afternoon drive host at our sister station, 947, earlier this year. Fresh is a well-known voice in the market, and we welcome him to our Sunday line-up. We are sure Capetonians will enjoy his larger-than-life personality, music mixes and witty banter as they hold onto that weekend feeling a little longer, ” Kfm station manager Stephen Werner

DJ Fresh added: “I look forward to connecting with the people of the Cape. The new show will reflect the Sunday vibe in the city, interaction with listeners, and the most music to make you feel great!”

Originally appeared on People Magazine

