‘Game of Thrones’, but make it Zulu

Come Sunday, October 6, Mzansi Magic will premiere what they are calling their most epic series yet – a period drama set in pre-colonial South Africa that tells the story of raging kingdoms, power-hungry kings, and their deceptive kin.

Created by Stained Glass Productions, the same production house responsible for SABC 1’s Uzalo, Ifalakhe (which means someone’s inheritance) tells the tale of the powerful Okuhle tribe who wage war against the Khanya people for raiding their cattle and killing their women and children.

The Okuhle people are led by king Khombindlela (played by Bheki Sibiya), whose actions set in motion a prophecy that could see one of two outcomes for the Okuhle people – a prosperous future or a dire one.

“This prophecy not only threatens his lineage of the rule of his true heir but also gives him an unnerving task of ensuring it does not come to fruition,” said Mzansi Magic in a statement.

“The series was set in pre-colonial Southern Africa, which adds a rich texture to the story and makes for, what we feel, is brilliant television,” said Mmamitse Thibedi, one of Stained Glass’s directors.

“We’ve worked hard to create an intricate, intriguing plot that highlights the adverse effect of multiple twisted agendas and manipulation of power from the kings themselves and also from characters such as the king’s wives – who have their own selfish ambitions,” she added.

Starring alongside Sibiya for the duration of the 13-part drama series are Gugu Zuma-Ncube (who is also part of the production team), Bheki Ngcobo, Chris Radebe, and Sthandwa Nzuza, as well as a cast of new talent. Introducing new talent through their productions is something Stained Glass Productions is passionate about.

It has been a while since South Africans have been able to enjoy a local period drama and the costumes and set design for this production will, no doubt, be a major talking point for viewers.

Another talking point will be the fight scenes, which could have been choreographed and filmed better.

Ifalakhe debuts on Sunday October 6 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

